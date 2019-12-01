Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sourabh Verma’s final

Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 Final: BAI Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 Final: BAI

Sourabh Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei, Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 Final Live Score Streaming: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma takes on Wang Tzu Wei of Taiwan in the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 men’s singles title clash on Sunday.

A gritty Sourabh Verma entered the men’s singles final after a hard-fought three-game win over Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee. The 26-year-old Indian, who won two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam this year, displayed a never-say-die attitude during his thrilling 21-17 16-21 21-18 win over Heo, ranked 44th in the world.

Badminton Live Score, Updates

When is Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019?

Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 is on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

What time is Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019?

Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 will start after 4pm. Men’s singles final will take place after two matches as Sunday finals kickstart at 2pm. Sourabh’s clash timings depend on how long it takes for the previous matches to finish.

Where is Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019?

Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 is in Lucknow.

Where can I watch Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019?

Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I livestream Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019?

Sourabh Verma’s final clash in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 can be livestread on Hotstar.

