Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming: Praneeth fights for title

Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming: Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men’s singles event of the Swiss Open in Base. World number 22 Praneeth will now fight it out with top seed Chinese Shi Yuki in the final on Sunday, which will be his first since the Thailand Open victory in June 2017.

Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one and Rio Olympic gold medallist before prevailing 21-18 21-13 in the semifinal clash. P Kashyap, Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Shubankar Dey also featured in the men’s singles but none could go beyond the second round.