Toggle Menu
Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming: Praneeth fights for titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/swiss-open-final-sai-praneeth-vs-shi-yuki-live-score-streaming-5630597/

Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming: Praneeth fights for title

Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming: Sai Praneeth fights for the Swiss Open title in the men's singles final against Chinese Shi Yuki.

Thomas Cup, Thomas Cup news, Thomas Cup updates, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, sports news, badminton, Indian Express
Swiss Open Badminton Final Live: B Sai Praneeth plays to win title. (Source: File)

Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming: Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men’s singles event of the Swiss Open in Base. World number 22 Praneeth will now fight it out with top seed Chinese Shi Yuki in the final on Sunday, which will be his first since the Thailand Open victory in June 2017.

Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one and Rio Olympic gold medallist before prevailing 21-18 21-13 in the semifinal clash. P Kashyap, Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Shubankar Dey also featured in the men’s singles but none could go beyond the second round.

Live Blog

Swiss Open Final Live Badminton Score, Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Live Score Streaming:

Swiss Open LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Swiss Open men's singles final as the Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth fights Chinese Shi Yuki in hope of the title. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the title-match.

Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki Badminton Live Score Streaming: World number 22 Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one and Rio Olympic gold medallist before prevailing 21-18 21-13 in the semifinal clash. While the first game was tight, the Indian shuttler completely dominated the second, ending the match in 46 minutes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Swiss Open final Live?
2 B Sai Praneeth stuns Olympic champion Chen Long to move to Swiss Open final
3 Saina Nehwal advised hospitalisation after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis