Swiss Open Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in final action

World No. 7 Sindhu prevailed 21-18 15-21 21-19 over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in a 79-minute women’s singles semifinal to make her second successive final after Prannoy eked out a hard-fought 21-19 19-21 21-18 win over Indonesia’s world number 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting for his first summit clash in five years.

Sindhu, seeded second, will face another Thai player and fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash on Sunday. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad will start as favourite against Busanan, whom she has beaten an overwhelming 15 times in 16 meetings so far.

Meanwhile, Prannoy, who had last won the US Open in 2017, will take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles final, also on Sunday.

Former world number 8 Prannoy, who has been battling health issues after being diagnosed with a gastroesophageal reflux disease in 2018 and COVID-19 in 2019, showed great resilience against a fighting Ginting in the men’s semifinals.

When will Sindhu and Prannoy’s Swiss Open final begin?

PV Sindhu’s final is the second match of the day and is scheduled to start after 3:10pm IST (approximately).

HS Prannoy’s final is the third match of the day and is scheduled to start after 4 pm IST (approximately).

The timings depend on how long the previous match takes to get over. All the final matches take place on the same court.

Where can one watch the Swiss Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the Swiss Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Voot and BWF TV. You can also follow live score and updates of the final right here at the indianexpress.com.