Swiss Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag survive epic deciding game 28-26 to enter quarterfinals; Tharun Mannepalli also through to last 8

The official BWF progress chart for the decider between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita, which indicates how a certain game ebbs and flows, said its own story. After 13-13 in Game 3, neither pair could hold a two-point lead as serves kept getting broken, and the thrill kept escalating. Eventually, the top seeds from India came through an epic battle against the scratch Japanese pairing to reach the quarterfinals at the Swiss Open in Basel on Thursday. The Indians won 21-15, 15-21, 28-26 in a 74-minute thriller.

Also reaching the quarterfinals was Tharun Mannepalli in men’s singles, as he overcame Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-14, 22-20 in a 43-minute clash. Tharun comfortably took the opener, going on a good run from 14-13 to win seven out of the next points. The second game too saw Tharun open up a handy 13-7 lead but Justin, who is ranked five places above the Indian, caught up. Eventually, Tharun had to save a game point at 19-20 before sealing the deal in straight games.