Swiss Open badminton: Kiran George prevails against former world champion, Dhruv Kapila also knock out seeded pair in mixed doubles

Having slipped outside the top 40 and not been in good form since the start of the 2026 season, Kiran George produced his best result in a while as he stunned former world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games at the Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel on Wednesday. It was one of two upsets caused by Indian shuttlers in the opening round as the mixed doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila knocked out Danish fourth seeds Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund.

George, ranked 42nd in the world, was involved in two tight games and prevailed 23-21, 21-19 in a 41-minute match. In the opening game, the unseeded Indian had saved two game points, while in the second, the Singaporean third seed nearly completed a superb comeback from 16-20 down before George sealed the contest with his fourth match point. He will next face Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan, who knocked out former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, in three games 21-15, 12-21, 4-21.