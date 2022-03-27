Swiss Open 2022 Live Score Updates: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in final action

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in Swiss Open 2022 Final, Badminton Live Score Streaming Updates: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy dished out scintillating performances to make their way to the women’s and men’s singles finals respectively at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel.
World No. 7 Sindhu prevailed 21-18 15-21 21-19 over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in a 79-minute women’s singles semifinal to make her second successive final after Prannoy eked out a hard-fought 21-19 19-21 21-18 win over Indonesia’s world number 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting for his first summit clash in five years.
Sindhu, seeded second, will face another Thai player and fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash, while Prannoy, who had last won the US Open in 2017, will take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles final, on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Swiss Open Final. Two Indians have made it to the summit clash - PV Sindhu in women's singles and HS Prannoy in men's singles. Stay tuned for all the llive score and action of the match right here.