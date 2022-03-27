Swiss Open 2022 Live Score Updates: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in final action

HS Prannoy combines trick shot with class to enter Swiss Open final

"Last few months all Indian men are doing well after a long gap of time. There's been lots of criticism of us and people were annoyed with us. But we've all stepped up," he said. (File)

HS Prannoy made a tournament final for the first time in five years. He was at the 2017 US Open Sunday in what seems like eons ago, not knowing that the next one would take half a decade to fetch up. But like all of India’s earnest men’s singles players living in the shadow at times and luckless often, Prannoy never stopped loving badminton, a game he sculpts and savours and nurses and nurtures into fragments of perfection. Like the ‘Jerry shot’ that came off spectacularly when he beat Anthony Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 at the Swiss Open Super 300 final.