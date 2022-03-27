scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Swiss Open 2022 Live Score Updates: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in final action

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score Updates: Sindhu, seeded second, faces fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash while Prannoy takes on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles final

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 27, 2022 2:50:07 pm
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in Swiss Open 2022 FinalsSwiss Open 2022 Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in final action

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in Swiss Open 2022 Final, Badminton Live Score Streaming Updates: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy dished out scintillating performances to make their way to the women’s and men’s singles finals respectively at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel.

World No. 7 Sindhu prevailed 21-18 15-21 21-19 over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in a 79-minute women’s singles semifinal to make her second successive final after Prannoy eked out a hard-fought 21-19 19-21 21-18 win over Indonesia’s world number 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting for his first summit clash in five years.

Sindhu, seeded second, will face another Thai player and fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash, while Prannoy, who had last won the US Open in 2017, will take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles final, on Sunday.

Live Blog

Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score Updates: PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan and HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie in final action

14:50 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Swiss Open Final

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Swiss Open Final. Two Indians have made it to the summit clash - PV Sindhu in women's singles and HS Prannoy in men's singles. Stay tuned for all the llive score and action of the match right here.

HS Prannoy combines trick shot with class to enter Swiss Open final

"Last few months all Indian men are doing well after a long gap of time. There's been lots of criticism of us and people were annoyed with us. But we've all stepped up," he said. (File)

HS Prannoy made a tournament final for the first time in five years. He was at the 2017 US Open Sunday in what seems like eons ago, not knowing that the next one would take half a decade to fetch up. But like all of India’s earnest men’s singles players living in the shadow at times and luckless often, Prannoy never stopped loving badminton, a game he sculpts and savours and nurses and nurtures into fragments of perfection. Like the ‘Jerry shot’ that came off spectacularly when he beat Anthony Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 at the Swiss Open Super 300 final.

The Jerry shot was christened ‘Jerry Special’ by doubles specialist Pranav Jerry Chopra soon after the Saturday semis at Basel. That provenance might be one mighty chortle and a bit of a lark, but the trick shot came into being in one of the multi-shuttle practice sessions that India’s trainees singles and doubles at Hyderabad undertake, where they attempt to master a variation of deception with endless repetitions. Trick shots still need tasering crackles to work. (READ MORE)

