Swiss Open 2021 final live streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin

Swiss Open 2021 final live streaming: The Swiss Open 2021 final will witness the battle between top two seeds — Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu.

This is the first time that PV Sindhu returns to a final since she won the world championship at the same venue in August 2019.

So far Sindhu and Marin have met 13 times with the Indian holding an 8-5 lead.

Before the high-profile clash, here is all you need to know about the match.

When will the Swiss Open 2021 final start?

The Swiss Open 2021 final starts on Sunday, March 7.

Where is the Swiss Open 2021 final being played?

The Swiss Open 2021 final is taking place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

What time will the Swiss Open 2021 final of PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin take place?

The Swiss Open 2021 final of Sindhu vs Marin will start at around 7 pm.

Which channels will broadcast the Swiss Open 2021 final?

The Swiss Open 2021 final will be broadcast on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How can I live stream the Swiss Open 2021 final?

The live streaming of the Swiss Open 2021 final will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live scores at IndianExpress.com.