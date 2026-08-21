‘Very strong, very sharp’: Chinese duo hail Treesa-Gayatri after World Championships upset

India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, and Treesa Jolly react after beating China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarterfinal match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. (AP)

Indian women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand confirmed a medal at the Badminton World Championships on Friday, defeating fourth seeds Jia Yifang and Zhang Shu Xian of China in a thrilling quarterfinal.

The Indian duo came back from a game down to win 16-21, 21-15, 21-13, ending India’s 15-year wait for a women’s doubles medal at the World Championships. India’s only previous medal in the category came in 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won bronze in London.

“Treesa is a very strong attacking player and Gayatri is a very sharp minded player,” Chinese shuttler Jia Yifang said about the Indian pair.