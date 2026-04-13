The story behind Ayush Shetty’s net block that went viral

The 6 foot 4 Indian was widely shared on the internet when he defeated the Chinese big smashing World No 7

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readApr 13, 2026 07:50 PM IST
Ayush Shetty viral shotAyush Shetty (right and in indigo grey) blocks a smash of Shifeng. (in red). (Screnngrab: X)
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Most Indians, have discovered the badminton phenomenon Ayush Shetty, silver medallist at Badminton Asia Championships, through a net-block he played against Chinese Li Shifeng that went viral.

In the clip, turned into reels set to funky music, Ayush Shetty sticks his racquet out at the net with an outstretched hand, hovering just above the net. The wow moment comes when Li Shifeng a formidably built Chinese leaps to Sen down a steep smash. And the Indian’s racquet precisely blocks the shot which tipples over to Shifeng’s side, for a cheeky point.

It’s bold and brutal on the Chinese, whose resolve almost crumbled after a totally unexpected defense.

Many questioned the legality of the shot. But it was totally within the rules, as the racquet was always on Ayush’s side. It was badminton’s version of an upper cut or ramp – simply Bouncing the shuttle back cleverly.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Ayush would reconstruct the moment that came after Shifeng was on a good run of points.

“In the Li Shifeng (Chinese World No 7) match, I had a slow start. But I also have a viral shot now,” he laughs recalling the moment. “It was a simple block at the net, but it changed the momentum of the match,” Ayush would explain the significance.

Not only did the cheeky Blick get him that immediatevpoint, he also, seemed to view it as a turning point. “Li Shifeng was getting points in a row till then. But after that I started enjoying the match, and played freely,” the World No 18 would say.

Ayush shetty Ayush Shetty (L) wins silver in his maiden Badminton Asia Championships appearance. (Credit: Badminton Asia Championships)

India has had some brilliant net players in badminton. And the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, his favourite Indian player, are known for the net attack where they move swiftly and cut the shuttle as soon as it crosses over. But the moment went viral because Ayush had correctly guesses or ventured, where the possible Shifeng would land.

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Ayush would tell the Firstpost media in the media interaction that he knew he wouldn’t be able to pick the smash by movingbout, so he just took his chance.

“I had just lifted the shuttle, and instinctively stuck the racquet out,” he said, adding it was a compleyely unpracticedvmoment. “I’d never done a block like that before. But I was so happy after that, never expected it to go viral. It was crucial because I got the lead after that. Everything changed,” he gleefully said.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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