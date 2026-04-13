The story behind Ayush Shetty’s net block that went viral

Most Indians, have discovered the badminton phenomenon Ayush Shetty, silver medallist at Badminton Asia Championships, through a net-block he played against Chinese Li Shifeng that went viral.

In the clip, turned into reels set to funky music, Ayush Shetty sticks his racquet out at the net with an outstretched hand, hovering just above the net. The wow moment comes when Li Shifeng a formidably built Chinese leaps to Sen down a steep smash. And the Indian’s racquet precisely blocks the shot which tipples over to Shifeng’s side, for a cheeky point.

It’s bold and brutal on the Chinese, whose resolve almost crumbled after a totally unexpected defense.