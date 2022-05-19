scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Srikanth out of Thailand Open after giving walkover in second round

By: PTI
May 19, 2022 6:01:18 pm
The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21 21-10 21-16 in his opening round match. (File)

Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph, exited from the Thailand Open after handing a walkover to his opponent in the men’s singles second round match here on Thursday.

Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen. The reason for his withdrawal is not yet known.

The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21 21-10 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women’s singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16 14-21 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 20-22 against sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women’s doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded sixth and ranked seventh in the world, will face Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Korea’s Uber Cup win.

Sindhu had staved off a spirited challenge from world number 62, USA’s Lauren Lam, in the opening round.

