Srikanth in Super 750 quarters for first time since June ’23; beats Victor Lai 21-18, 21-19

Badminton masterclasses are happily scattered around Youtube because Kidambi Srikanth rarely gets top billing or broadcaster’s attention, while he goes about casually playing his classy game on some Court 3. He is 33 years-old, and his ranking languishes close to his age, at World No 34. Canadian Victor Lai, at No 9 fresh from his second World Championships bronze, would not have expected the veteran to push him the way he did at Super 750 China Masters.

The 21-18, 21-19 win for the eternal Indian, was particularly impressive because he trailed 11-15, 9-14 in each set respectively.

But what was noticeable given Lai has hurt Indian progress inflicting defeats on top names was that none of the Top 10er’s frenzied game with ability to push pace fazed Srikanth. He has the original speed-rush and the 21-year-old was gobsmacked and exhausted at the disruption of his own rhythm, even if the match was wrapped up in 44 minutes.

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Batches of Boys Singles World’s medallists from 2018, 2021 and 23 beware of the incoming 15-point system in 2027. With stamina fading out of the frame, Srikanth has the game to resurrect himself. For the moment, he bolsters India’s hopes for the Asian Games team gold that was lost last edition. It’s not that Srikanth hit the top gears; just that his existing skillset with a sharp net charge, will suffice to pick at MS3s – the third singles (fifth tubber) in every tie, so you can never write India off. It doesn’t hurt that he can be alternated with the other wily fox, HS Prannoy on the rearguard, something that brought India two Thomas Cup medals.

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On Thursday at Shenzhen, the busybody Victor was flummoxed. It’s uncharacteristic for him to rush towards his towel and water bottle every third point, but that’s exactly what he was driven to after Srikanth took the fight to him, with his net rushes. Both traded the down the line smashes – which bullet through the air, and stay hit. But it was Srikanth’s iconic follow-up stomp to the net that put Victor in a quandary.

The 21-year-old is an ace retriever. He is a montage of nightmares for Lakshya Sen after the All England because India’s No 1 loses patience quickly, though his losses ought to be taken with a pinch of salt on black coffee – the Asiad is what Sen is building towards. But how Srikanth handled Victor, was instructive.

Kidambi Srikkanth in action. (Picture Credit – Badminton Photo) Kidambi Srikkanth in action. (Picture Credit – Badminton Photo)

For all his retrieving prowess and kill shot, Victor is still a tall character prone to being hassled when he’s made to twist and turn chasing shuttles on alternate flanks. Srikanth can manipulate not just placement but pace and the sheer axis of a rally and he is formidable because he attacks the net with ferocity while maintaining a monk’s face. What he did best though was take the pace off every acceleration Victor unleashed in frustration from the backcourt. So by the time Srikanth fetched up at the net, Victor’s was completely de-oxygenated, starved off speed that frustrates Sen.

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A fresher Srikanth, when fit, and showing up scantily on the circuit is very dangerous. When he’s not desperate and looking to kill going for the lines as last resort, he has plenty of time to scramble opponents’ brains. So he calmly shrugged off Victor’s lead, denying him the rhythm of urgency he so badly needs to out-hustle opponents.

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While the first set was pocketed 21-18 with crisp shot quality, the Canadian might’ve fancied pushing a decider. But the new-Srikanth since the Malaysia Masters last season, constructs creatively, defends with anticipation and kills with class. He pushed Victor back with a smash, and then turned the knife with deep aggressive kills from the net, sowing the doubt seeds with deft dribbles controlled with a magnetic wand to make quarters.

More than anything, Srikanth plays in the present. His win on Thursday had no indication of its arrival from his last match, though he single-handedly sold a beautiful typeface of badminton to USA playing there with his calligraphic game. Beating World No 9 is no guarantee that he could out-run Lee Cheuk-Yiu in quarters either. But the sorcerer has the game that can counter Lee’s speed, Kodai’s ennui-inducing intrepidness or Christo Popov’s steadiness.

It’s Srikanth’s first quarterfinal at a Super 750 or above since June ’23. Victor Lai might not be the last opponent to underestimate him.