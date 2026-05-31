‘Celebration for niece. We feel my father is reborn’ – Singapore champ Satwik

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were back to winning ways, as they picked the Singapore Open Super 750 title on Sunday defeating Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-16, 21-17. The champion duo told the BWF all about their mindset needed to beat the World No 3 and the celebrations.
How intense was that match?
It was a very intense match. We knew when we got onto the court that it would be a cracker of a game. Both sides will give their best and match will go on till very end. For audience especially, but for us as well.
What was coach Tan telling you?
Coach said first three shots get ready.. with Indonesians, Malaysians it’s mainly about first four shots. If we keep them under pressure we will win most times. But if they keep us under pressure they are on top, they are very good in those first 4 shots. So coach said don’t worry about back court, focus on front court.
Satwik, what was the mindset in the third set?
In third set I was telling myself don’t think so much. We have been losing first game, in first round also we lost first game to USA. Then we came back from there. I told myself it’s just a matter of one strike. We got from 8-8 to 14-8 lead in second. From there I got pretty confident about focusing on net, not behind. These matches you don’t get so many smashes to hit. So you have to prove yourself you can play at the net as well. My job is to serve and catch first shot then hand it over to Chirag. I felt they were under pressure when we were chasing up and playing very much simple. But in third it’s always 50-50. But 12-11, 13-11, a few net chords helped us so I thought today is our day. I was so happy.
Chirag, you guys are back to celebrating by lifting each other, like earlier times?
It’s been a while since I floated my body. I’m sure viewers in the stadium, back home and across the world saw the celebration and are happy. And I put a lot of effort and energy into the celebration. But jokes aside, we knew for a fact than wins will come. We had that belief and it was a matter of time.
Is Singapore a happy place for you?
Singapore is happy, because after Olympics We have been battling with that. Chasing for that one win. And we thought we were on the right track when Personal things happened. Suddenly one good thing was, Last week my brother was blessed with a baby. So the celebration was dedicated to her. We felt like my father was reborn. So that was lucky. This win dedicated to my family. Mom is in the US.
How will you spend the cheque?
Nothing. There’s no time. We go to Indonesia next. Celebration for one night today. Tomorrow we are back on court.