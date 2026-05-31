‘Celebration for niece. We feel my father is reborn’ – Singapore champ Satwik

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were back to winning ways, as they picked the Singapore Open Super 750 title on Sunday defeating Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-16, 21-17. The champion duo told the BWF all about their mindset needed to beat the World No 3 and the celebrations.

How intense was that match?

It was a very intense match. We knew when we got onto the court that it would be a cracker of a game. Both sides will give their best and match will go on till very end. For audience especially, but for us as well.

What was coach Tan telling you?