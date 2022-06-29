scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
PV Sindhu wins, Saina Nehwal loses in Malaysia Open

PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong while Saina goes down fighting

By: PTI |
June 29, 2022 12:50:35 pm
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malaysia Open, Pornpawee Chochuwong, Iris Wang, Phittayaporn Chaiwan, Indian Express, NewsPV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. (FILE)

Two stalwarts of Indian women’s badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, suffered contrasting fates at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament with the former progressing to the second round and the latter bowing out after losing her opener on Wednesday.

If Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand’s world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13 21-17, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina went down fighting against American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21 17-21 in 37 minutes.

Sindhu, seeded seventh, set up a clash with Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who will be leading India’s charge at the Commonwealth Games, also couldn’t get past world number 21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands.The Indian duo lost 15-21 21-19 17-21 after a 52-minute battle.

