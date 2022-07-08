scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Sindhu once again fails to crack Tai Tzu code, this time in Malaysia Masters

The last time Sindhu had defeated Tzu Ying was en route to her 2019 World Championship gold in Basel.

By: PTI | Kuala Lumpur (malaysia) |
Updated: July 8, 2022 4:08:42 pm
A week after being outwitted by the Chinese Taipei great at Malaysia Open, seventh seed Sindhu once again finished short against the world no. 2, losing 13-21 21-12 12-21 in a 55-minute clash. (Twitter/BAI Media)

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P V Sindhu went all out but couldn’t find a way to get past her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, suffering yet another defeat in the quarterfinals to bow out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Friday.

A week after being outwitted by the Chinese Taipei great at Malaysia Open, seventh seed Sindhu once again finished short against the world no. 2, losing 13-21 21-12 12-21 in a 55-minute clash. It was Sindhu’s 17th career defeat to the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who has prevailed over the Indian in all their last seven meetings. The last time Sindhu had defeated Tzu Ying was en route to her 2019 World Championship gold in Basel.

It was business as usual for Tzu Ying as she rode on her precision and deceptive game to get past a fighting Sindhu, who once again flattered to deceive. Tzu Ying made her intent clear from the start, as after an initial close duel, she managed to pull away from 10-9 to jump to 15-9 and held her fort to take lead in the match.

After the change of ends, Sindhu seemed to find her bearings as she galloped to a 11-4 lead and then kept a firm grip on the rallies to roar back into the contest. The Indian carried her momentum into the decider, leading 7-3 at one stage and for a moment it seemed, perhaps, she has cracked the Tzu Ying code but the second seed once again managed to turn the tables around, grabbing a two-point cushion at the final break.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It was a one-way traffic after the interval as Sindhu’s unforced errors coupled with her rival’s brilliance saw the match tilt completely in favour of Tzu Ying, who zoomed to 19-11. Another rally ended with the shuttle dropping right on the baseline as Tzu Ying held eight match points and converted it when Sindhu went to the net again

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 08: Latest News