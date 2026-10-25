Sindhu puts up a fight, but gets felled by An Se-young’s body smashes

An Se-young’s celebration – many fist pumps, roaring and crowning herself – showed what this win meant to her, and his much PV Sindhu had troubled her. Though finally the score read a regulation 21-16, 11-21, 12-21, it was probably the closest the Indian came to beating the invincible Korean – a fantastic match at the French Open Super 750.

To answer the obvious question, what gave Se-young her 11th victory over Sindhu was her regal avenging resorting to the body smash – in a 1-2 combination. Playing the decider after sets were level, Se-young adopted the two consecutive smashes – one to Sindhu’s left that forced a backhand torque and slowed her response on the next – a body smash, to race to the win after a blitz third. But the 61 minutes needed to down the Indian, tell a story. Sindhu couldn’t sustain her bright start and the Korean all-conqueror ran with it after picking a clutch of points.

Nobody save Wang Zhi Yi at All England has beaten Se-young in 2026. But Sindhu, though her challenge dissipated properly, did come close to putting a scare in her. Halloween had come early for the Korean after the first set, but she is a generational talent, maybe GOAT already at 24, for a reason.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The World No 1 was going for her 4th French crown – in itself a marvel given she’s not yet 25. But Sindhu had looked good whole week, ready to launch a challenge in finals. Draws had put the Sindhu vs ASY as first rounds twice in two weeks before withdrawals deferred the face off. Sindhu trailed 10-0, but came up short range pistols blazing at the net in the opener.

The gameplan was such perfect geometry. Make Se-young traverse the longest, most torturous distance on the court – the hypotenuse. It is the end of the season in which Se-young lost only once, the All England final. That ought to be punishing. But Sindhu was proactive and made the world’s best player labour along the diagonal.

It was mastery over the front court. It helps that Sindhu’s reputation for striking blistering gun-shells to the back, makes opponents stay ever-ready to track back. But Sindhu continually played acute angles at the net, the tight-spinning dribbles, tumbles, flicks and pop-shots played with threading needle precision, and picked early due to her arm reach. It was centimetres over the tape and played with paperclip bends that boggled the champion Korean.

Sindhu used her drops to keep drawing Se-young to her forehand front court corner, to open up the court. It served dual purposes. If she lifted, Sindhu could smash it straight on the other end of the diagonal. If she engaged in net battles, Sindhu used her speed for a close-combat flurry, picking the shuttle early in that small space.

Story continues below this ad

A notable point however was when Sindhu reached 6-7 — there was nothing subtle, no net web spun in that one. It was actually a straight smash that tasered past Se-young’s racquet hand and a rare occasion when she was slow to react. But the Sindhu stomp continued at the net.

So quick-paced were the net battles that one of Se-young’s reflex returns struck Sindhu’s side of the head at 8-8. But a sign that the Indian World No 11’s drops were bothering the Korean came while winning the 12th point to edgeaheadat 12-11, when she popped up a drop to the forecourt and the Korean Olympic, World champ fell short. It bugged her so much that she started making uncharacteristic errors. She even had a misjudgment on the backline.

Sindhu erred twice – once long, once in net – to allow it to get to 15-13. But thereafter Sindhu was in cruise-mode changing direction of the Korean’s cross flicks into straight hits onto open courts.

It’s a massive feat to challenge Se-young’s footwork. But Sindhu was so aggressive on the net that she brought indecision into hesitant feet. Sindhu raced to take the opener 21-16.

Story continues below this ad

Guided by two Korean legends Park joo Bong and Lee hyun il, Se-young dug deep to counter this brilliant strategy by Coach Irwansyah. At one point she mirrored Sindhu’s tactic of getting her opponent to the net and make her scramble to the diagonal. Her smashes were aimed at the body, and at any rate, the Korean hit back by simply getting more alert at the net. Having gleaned Sindhu was going to have to getting into fisticuff equivalents at the net, she simply was ready.

It must be said though that Sindhu playing those doubles drives and flat faster game, makes her strategies smash-proof. It’s a great weapon but she has options now.

Yet the Korean had been jolted out of thinking this was going to be a tough scrap, and she suitably brought her level up.

In the decider, Se-young weathered the early storm from the unfavourable side where Sindhu had won from, fighting until 6-6, but then deployed the body smash lethargy to disarm and neutralize Sindhu.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian has contact long way in her second wind, but – like everyone else in the world – needs to get mentally much stronger to back good strategy, court movement, net magic and optimised attack with sturdiness of the mind, to beat the unbeatable queen who picks the crown and coronates herself. Carolina Marin was on the sidelines watching after her retirement and would be proud of Sindhu for putting up the promised fight. But the actual win eludes.