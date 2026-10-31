Sindhu dashes Anmol hopes of Hylo final, with a 21-13, 21-16 swatting

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More
PV Sindhu is guarding her India No 1 status zealously: as she must. But the number of challengers is expected to go up as things enter Los Angeles qualification period. So, at the penultimate tournament of a very fruitful 2026 season where she is now World No 8, the revered 31-year-old Indian was fighting off the feisty challenge of 19-year-old Anmol Kharb.
Only one Indian has defeated Sindhu since she lost the CWG final to Saina Nehwal – Unnati Hooda, now a World No 21. But No 53 Anmol had taken down Unnati in the quarters. Sindhu and Anmol have been on a very successful Asian team once, where the youngster played third singles for India and helped win gold. So, Sindhu fairly knew how teen plays cerebral and lacks no courage. But she had to ensure she pulled no punches, didn’t take the seniority for granted and brought in a 100 intensity, even if she had the power-game and net speed to bulldoze. It ended in a 21-13, 21-16 win as she marched into the Hylo Open finals at Saarbrucken, Germany, played out to a BGS track of loud cheering and instructions in Telugu from the stands.
Anmol had a couple of good plans, but you need a dozen to get the better of Sindhu. She remains a tad deferential towards ‘Sindhu di’ too – something she will need to shrug off, like Unnati did, if she wants to get the better of India’s most successful shuttler – ever. At 8-8 in the second set, Anmol won a tight net exchange and kept at the apology for several seconds. One must always acknowledge the lucky nick of the tape to the opponent, but not overly dwell on it. There were no roars after winners, and a considerable dip in aggression as compared to the Unnati match, where both 19 year olds properly battled.
As such, Sindhu had all the answers and Anmol was pretty much outplayed. The first point had been a statement – a crosscourt pounding smash after some net dribbles. But Anmol stayed in her vicinity till 7-8. Her plan was simple – target Sindhu’s backhand back corner. While the tall Indian goes for the round the head, she was forced to take it on the backhand eventually as Anmol unfurled all her straight smash, clears and tosses aiming for that corner. She even set up a net attack using an out of position Sindhu. But beyond that, she was a little aggresion-shy on the net, and allowed a sharper Sindhu to dominate – ceding that space.
So Sindhu got in her net charges, prevailed in paperclip net tumbles, finished her smashes with a punch and used the drops well as Anmol wilted. The teen was in it till 10-12, and Sindhu sent a few tosses long, but she raced to take the opener 21-13.
In the second, even if Anmol picked three points more, she seemed resigned to being dictated to, and Sindhu given half a chance stirs herself a good stomping storm with her speedy attacks to reach her 21. A particularly blistering lesson for Anmol was how quickly top players (Sindhu is worlds elite besides being an India senior), take the shuttle and blitz the rally pace. Also, smashes at that level come laced with sting that’s not easy to recoup from.
Sindhu, reaching her third final of the year – she won Japan, lost French, will play 32 year old Dane Line Kjaersfeldt ranked 25, in the Hylo summit clash. The veteran beat Pornpawee Chochuwong 8-21, 21-19, 28-26 in 80 minutes.