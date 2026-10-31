Sindhu dashes Anmol hopes of Hylo final, with a 21-13, 21-16 swatting

PV Sindhu is guarding her India No 1 status zealously: as she must. But the number of challengers is expected to go up as things enter Los Angeles qualification period. So, at the penultimate tournament of a very fruitful 2026 season where she is now World No 8, the revered 31-year-old Indian was fighting off the feisty challenge of 19-year-old Anmol Kharb.

Only one Indian has defeated Sindhu since she lost the CWG final to Saina Nehwal – Unnati Hooda, now a World No 21. But No 53 Anmol had taken down Unnati in the quarters. Sindhu and Anmol have been on a very successful Asian team once, where the youngster played third singles for India and helped win gold. So, Sindhu fairly knew how teen plays cerebral and lacks no courage. But she had to ensure she pulled no punches, didn’t take the seniority for granted and brought in a 100 intensity, even if she had the power-game and net speed to bulldoze. It ended in a 21-13, 21-16 win as she marched into the Hylo Open finals at Saarbrucken, Germany, played out to a BGS track of loud cheering and instructions in Telugu from the stands.