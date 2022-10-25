Sindhu back in top 5, Prannoy moves to 12th in latest BWF rankings

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and Thomas Cup winner HS Prannoy gained a spot each to reach the 5th and 12th positions in women’s and men’s singles world rankings released on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who has not played any tournament since winning gold in the Commonwealth Games in August due to an ankle injury, possesses 87218 points from 26 tournaments.

This is after three years that Sindhu, a former world no. 2, has regained her place in the top 5. The former world champion from Hyderabad resumed her training on Monday after recovering from the injury.

In the men’s singles, Prannoy continued his ascendency after a pre-quarterfinal finish at the Denmark Open Super 750. The 30-year-old, who is ranked number one in the Race to Guangzhou ranking, has 64,330 points from 26 tournaments.

CWG champion Lakshya Sen and CWG bronze medallist Kidambi Srikanth are static at number 8 and 11.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who also claimed a maiden gold in Birmingham, too held on to their number 8 rankings in the men’s doubles.

The pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila jumped two places to grab the 19th spot.

Women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto achieved a new career-high ranking of 27 and 29 respectively.

However, women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped to 24th, while two-time CWG gold medallist Saina Nehwal slipped a place to 33rd

in the women’s singles rankings.