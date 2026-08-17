Sindhu, Ayush Shetty headline five wins for India on World Championships Day 1

A Badminton World Championships in front of the home crowd is an opportunity not every shuttler gets, and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu soaked it in with an easy win over Sophia Noble of Ireland.

Buoyed by the home crowd, Sindhu won 21-7, 21-11 in a 30-minute match.

“Till yesterday, I was very excited to get on the court. I had butterflies while entering the court today but the crowd cheering and the whole environment gave me goosebumps,” Sindhu told the media after the win.

Asked if playing in front of the home crowd added pressure, she said, “Pressure is everywhere and I think here it is a privilege to play in front of my people.”