Sindhu, Arjun-Hariharan make Round 2 at Indonesia

PV Sindhu took her dominance over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan to 21-1 head-to-head after advancing to Round 2 of the Indonesia Open Super 1000. The Indian who made Top 10 this week got into a bit of a muddle in the first set, but won 25-23, 21-16 to extend her sway over the retrieving Thai.

However, she could immediately run into Korean World No 1 An Se-young, who has a 9-0 stranglehold over Sindhu. However, given that earlier is better in facing up to the dominant figure, Sindhu will try to make her good form work for her and make inroads into her game on Thursday.

This was Sindhu’s 11th straight win over Busanan. Playing at the sport’s mightiest coliseum, the Istora Senayan, India’s No 2 men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan also registered a straight sets victory over Malaysia’s 2016 Olympic medalist Tan Wee Kiong and his current partner Nur Mohd Azriyn.