Sindhu, Arjun-Hariharan make Round 2 at Indonesia

PV Sindhu took her dominance over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan to 21-1 head-to-head after advancing to Round 2 of the Indonesia Open Super 1000. The Indian who made Top 10 this week got into a bit of a muddle in the first set, but won 25-23, 21-16 to extend her sway over the retrieving Thai.
However, she could immediately run into Korean World No 1 An Se-young, who has a 9-0 stranglehold over Sindhu. However, given that earlier is better in facing up to the dominant figure, Sindhu will try to make her good form work for her and make inroads into her game on Thursday.
This was Sindhu’s 11th straight win over Busanan. Playing at the sport’s mightiest coliseum, the Istora Senayan, India’s No 2 men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan also registered a straight sets victory over Malaysia’s 2016 Olympic medalist Tan Wee Kiong and his current partner Nur Mohd Azriyn.
Arjun-Hari hit the groove and managed a straight sets win over the experienced Malaysian duo with a 21-18, 21-10 scoreline in just 33 minutes.
Malvika Bansod was outclassed 21-12, 21-10 by another Thai, Pornpawee Chochuwong, who is seeded seventh. Returning to the circuit after Treesa Jolly suffered a court collision with her mixed doubles practice partner and was injured a day before leaving for Uber Cup, India’s top WD pair are still easing their way back, having dropped to World No 41 and lost 21-14, 21-12 to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari.
Also losing early were Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, coming up against Chinese sixth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.
Lakshya Sen frittered a tight comeback in Set 1 before losing to Indonesian Alwi Farhan 21-19, 21-16. Finding himself on the tougher court side with the local crowd egging on their new talent, who beat Shi Yuqi last week, Sen copped an early exit. Kidambi Srikanth could not get the better of Japanese Yushi Tanaka and similarly bowed out 21-19, 21-15. Ayush Shetty and HS Prannoy will be in action on Wednesday.