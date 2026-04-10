‘Sindhu has achieved outstanding success already, but continues to stay on court…truly admirable at this age’ – Chinese All England champ Wang Zhi Yi

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Chinese All England champ Wang Zhi Yi has stolen a 4-3 head to head lead over PV Sindhu after defeating her at the Badminton Asia Championships. But despite the 21-8 scoreline in the second set, Zhi Yi was quick to acknowledge the greatness of the Indian, who has been denying a bunch of to players World Championships medals since 2013.
In a dozen years, Sindhu has beaten 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui, Wang Yihan, 2021 Olympic champ Chen Yufei multiple times at the World Championships as well as denying He Bingjiao the Tokyo Olympic medal. She extended her streak to 12 years when she beat World No 2 Zhi Yi last year at Copenhagen.
And the World No 12 continues to keep going at the world stage, a fact acknowledged by her Chinese opponents. “Sindhu is a highly accomplished veteran. For a female athlete at her age still competing at this level is truly admirable. She has already achieved outstanding success. And won many major titles. Yet she continues to stay on court driven by her passion. She is a truly respected opponent,” Zhi Yi said after the win on Thursday, as posted by Insight Ningbo.
While Sindhu tried all the tricks in the pre quarters against Zhi Yi, she was unfortunately brought down by a unique trick Zhi Yi has been employing since the Malaysian Open earlier. Zhi Yi has been denying Sindhu the perfect striking range with her tall tosses that evade even the 5-ft-11 Sindhu. The Indian eventually lost 21-18, 21-8.
While Sindhu had fought hercway past Wong Ching Lin in Round 1, she could not summon the fight against Zhi Yi in Round 2 at Ningbo.
Sindhu was also appreciative of her opponent. “She’s playing well and she recently won the All England as well. She’s doing well. It’s good to see her… Good to see lot of Chinese players coming up. I congratulate her for the All England,” she was quoted as saying by Insights Ningbo.