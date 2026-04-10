Chinese All England champ Wang Zhi Yi has stolen a 4-3 head to head lead over PV Sindhu after defeating her at the Badminton Asia Championships. But despite the 21-8 scoreline in the second set, Zhi Yi was quick to acknowledge the greatness of the Indian, who has been denying a bunch of to players World Championships medals since 2013.

In a dozen years, Sindhu has beaten 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui, Wang Yihan, 2021 Olympic champ Chen Yufei multiple times at the World Championships as well as denying He Bingjiao the Tokyo Olympic medal. She extended her streak to 12 years when she beat World No 2 Zhi Yi last year at Copenhagen.