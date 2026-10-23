Sindhu makes 2nd Super 750 semis of 2026; to meet Hina Akechi in French Last 4

There is no getting around An Se-young if PV Sindhu wants to win her first-ever French Open Super 750 crown. But while aiming for her second big title after Japan this year, she will first need to get past World No 22 Japanese, Hina Akechi.

Playing World No 24 Chiu Pin Chan in the quarterfinals, Sindhu, now ranked 11, led from start to finish against the 27-year-old, finishing with a 21-13, 21-14 win in 39 minutes.

Sindhu now has 1 title, 3 semis and 6 quarters this season – which includes 4 in Super 750 or above.

There is much to admire in Sindhu’s game, and plenty to nitpick given she has easily been India’s finest racquet sportswoman. But what has gone un-acknowledged is how she can wake up, brush, warm-up, play hard, limber down, recover, eat something, sleep, rinse-repeat for 16 long years. Wearing a former World champ tag easily. It was known that she forgot her losses quickly and moved on, when young. But more impressively, she can let go of the glory, triumphs, wins and turn up for any match irrespective of the rank of the opponent and play with the same intensity.

This week at Paris, Supanida Katethong gave her an almighty scare chomping into an 11-point lead, threatening an ouster in Round 1. Sindhu, who’s giving a very good go to qualifying for the year-end WTF (World Tour Finals), however admitted she learnt from it. It has shown in the last two matches when she is extra alert, on Friday, not allowing the Taiwanese a look-in.

“I learnt my lesson in the first round. I was leading then I let her come into the match. It was very crucial in the end. After that yesterday and today I was aware when I was leading that I didnt take it easy or still kept fighting until the match was over because you never know,” Sundhu would tell BWF. :There might be matches like my first round where I’m leading by 10 points and she covers it. Learnt my lesson. I was patient and kept going even though I was losing some points. Thinking to myself it’s OK. I just kept fighting for the next point,” she added.

It’s an affirming pattern of playing and Sindhu doesn’t tire or bore of it. Or even if she does, she won’t let on – lest opponents pounce on the hesitation.

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More than anything, Sindhu has looked for coaches who can simply keep the drills going, for she isn’t one to skip training or a gym session. Now she also has partner Datta who is equally relentless and devoted to her career. But coach Irwansyah is tasked with getting her battle-ready daily. “Sometimes your coach can make you calm down, tell you your mistakes, what you need to do. Sitting there he also might feel the pressure but more than him, I feel it. He’s always there to calm me down, tell me to relax. Saying it’s OK. Focus on next point,” she explains the dynamic.

In France, her best showing has been a semifinal many seasons ago. “It would be wonderful to win here. Long time back I played one semis at French Open. But really hoping this time I can convert that into a win. Ofcourse it’s not over yet. I need to go back recover and come back stronger,” she told the BWF.

Having played a plethora of semis and finals, the 31-year-old was asked how she approached those big days. “Mentally and physically you need to be strong. With big athletes you need to be patient for long rallies. Strategise accordingly. We’ve been on the circuit for long. Strategy does matter. Analyse what they are doing, what needs to be done. I need to be prepared from my side. Every match is important from first round, first point – no matter what the ranking,” she says.

Perhaps she has copped enough losses at the hands of lower ranked opponents to know nothing can be taken for granted. That they all hold weapons that are aimed at a mark on her back. That she is now the scalp. Or maybe, Supanida put her through a proper wringer those few moments when she slid back from 19-8 down and tapped her on the shoulder.

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Her opponent in the semis, Hina Akechi, doesn’t hold massive weapons to scare Sindhu. But with a chance to get into her second Super 750 final, Sindhu will stay suitably wary of the Japanese who won Syed Modi last year and has two semis at Masters tourneys this year.

Ashmita loses to Okuhara

Ashmita Chaliha learnt the hard way that the Japanese hunt in packs. She might’ve beaten Akane Yamaguchi, but Nozomi Okuhara was wickedly lying in wait to beat her 10-21, 21-17, 16-21. The weariness from the Yamaguchi win clearly showed in her slower movement on Friday.

But after 10-21, 21-17, 16-16, it came down to the last five points where the world champion pushed a gear that’s not yet installed in the Chaliha system. The 2017 World champion raced to take the next five points, edging Ashmita out with the sort of rallies that force a fade-out of ideas due to their technical sharpness. Okuhara plays An Se-young on Saturday.