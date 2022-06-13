Shuttlers Manashi Joshi, Manisha Ramadass bag gold at Canada Int’l Para Tournament Ottawa

June 13, 2022 6:50:40 pm
Indian para shuttlers continued their great run of form as they clinched nine medals including two gold by Manasi Joshi and Manisha Ramadass at the Canada International Para-Badminton.
Joshi, the reigning world champion, produced a fine performance winning all her round robin matches over fellow Indian Parul Parmar, France’s Coraline Bergeron, Noriko Ito of Japan and Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna.
In the final, Joshi rallied from a game down to take the second game and fought it out till the end before winning 21-18, 15-21, 22-20 against her Ukrainian opponent. This is Joshi’s fourth title win in the women’s singles event this season.
“Extremely delighted to be winning Gold in Singles & Bronze in Mixed Doubles with @RUTHICK_INDIA at Canada para-badminton international. With this my one month tour to the Middle East & North America ends,” tweeted Joshi, who also claimed the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 bronze with Ruthick Ragupathi.
Ramadass too followed her Fazza Dubai 2022 International title triumph by winning the women’s singles SU5 gold medal. The 17-year-old from Chennai kept her composure and fought it out to pull off a 27-25, 21-9 victory over Japan’s Akiko Sugino in the final. This is her fourth women’s singles gold in the SU5 category this season.
However, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat had to settle for the silver going down fighting against his arch rival Daniel Bethell 14-21, 21-9, 15-21. This is Bhagat’s second defeat to England’s Paralympic silver medallist since the Tokyo 2020 Games.
