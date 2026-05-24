Why court drift can put Anmol Kharb 11-2 up against Chen Yufei and then drag her down when sides change

Not a betraying of vulnerability or a prick to pride, but admitting that a loss happened in badminton because of the drift (AC draught) in the arena, wasn’t considered cool a decade back.

The likes of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, when they were defeating all and sundry, never hinted at the windy conditions that gave the shuttle a mind and wings of its own, as the cause of their losses. But tournaments in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, more than anyplace else, tend to ruffle feathers – quite literally.

It wasn’t that the big names of Indian badminton were not bothered by drift, or were so proficient in shuttle control that they could ace any conditions, especially in the drifty summer-time halls of Asia. But someone like Sindhu or Satwik-Chirag could simply hit through with their power. Saina had a mix of strength to smother the shuttle when she got under it, and determination to tame it, by simply learning quickly enough. Srikanth, Prannoy and Sai Praneeth learnt to use up the first few points to get a hang of how the tosses were landing or if smashes were overshooting from one side. And in 2021, Sindhu went on to rent out the whole Gachibowli stadium ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, realising she couldn’t leave it to the last minute to acclimatise in the Covid Games.