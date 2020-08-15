Shuttler Sikki Reddy, team physio Kiran test negative

N Sikki Reddy is a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist. (Source: File)

In the second RT-PCR tests done for Covid-19 on 11 national campers and support staff training at the Gopichand Academy, both doubles player Sikki Reddy and team physio Kiran Challangundla have tested negative. It is learnt that the tests were done on Friday at the Continental Hospital, and results were received on Saturday. There is no official word yet but but sources confirmed this development. According to a Sports Authority of India press release, the two had tested positive after a mandatory test held on August 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd