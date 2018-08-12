Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Shuttler Ajay Jayaram ends runner-up at Vietnam Open

Ajay Jayaram had an impressive run at the tournament before losing 14-21 10-21 to Shesar in a 28-minute clash at the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

By: PTI | Published: August 12, 2018 9:50:54 pm
Ajay Jayaram, Ajay Jayaram India, Ajay Jayaram news, Rituparna Das, Rituparna Das India, India Rituparna Das, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Ajay Jayaram was the top seed at Vietnam Open. (Source: File Photo)
Top News

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram had to be content with a runner-up at the Vietnam Open after losing the final to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia here.

The 30-year-old Indian had an impressive run at the tournament before losing 14-21 10-21 to Shesar in a 28-minute clash at the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

It was second consecutive runner-up finish for Jayaram on the circuit as he had also reached the final at the White Nights International Challenge, last month.

“Never really found my rhythm today. Seemed very error prone right from the beginning. He did well to keep the pressure going from the net and I wasn’t able to dictate the rallies,” Jayaram said.

“It’s easy to be hard on yourself when you have a bad loss. While being critical of yourself is important, I think I do need to look at the positives from the week. I’ve managed to play some quality badminton these past couple of months. Need to keep the hard work going and I’m sure I’ll keep getting stronger,” the former World No 13 added.

Jayaram, who is making a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last year, had defeated seventh seed Yu Igarashi of Japan in a straight games in semifinals yesterday.

While World No. 79 Shesar, who had won four consecutive Indonesia International tournament, got the better of India’s Mithun Manjunath 21-17 19-21 21-14 in the semifinals here.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 