Shi Yuqi after losing to Lakshya Sen: ‘Hadn’t played for long, also back injury and wrist discomfort’

Shi Yuqi added that he had also faced issues with his wrist, on a day when Lakshya Sen used his snap-wrist to deadly effect. (Badminton Photo)

World champion and All England holder said it wasn’t entirely unexpected to him, as he lost 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 to Lakshya Sen in the first round. It was his earliest exit from a tournament since Thailand Open three summers ago in 2023.

As Sen recreated a victory from the 2023 Asian Games team final to hike up his head-to-head to 2-4, Yuqi told the BWF, “It is normal to lose a game, and especially when I haven’t played any tournament for so long and also from the back injury I had.”

Yuqi last made finals at Malaysia Open Super 1000 in January, before he was brought down by injury. The Chinese made 6/6 finals in his last half dozen tournaments.