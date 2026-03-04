Shi Yuqi after losing to Lakshya Sen: ‘Hadn’t played for long, also back injury and wrist discomfort’

World champion and All England holder said it wasn’t entirely unexpected to him, as he lost 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 to Lakshya Sen in the first round. It was his earliest exit from a tournament since Thailand Open three summers ago in 2023.
As Sen recreated a victory from the 2023 Asian Games team final to hike up his head-to-head to 2-4, Yuqi told the BWF, “It is normal to lose a game, and especially when I haven’t played any tournament for so long and also from the back injury I had.”
Yuqi last made finals at Malaysia Open Super 1000 in January, before he was brought down by injury. The Chinese made 6/6 finals in his last half dozen tournaments.
He added that he had also faced issues with his wrist, on a day when Sen used his snap-wrist to deadly effect. “There was e discomfort inmy wrist as well. So in general I’m not in my best form. And I only had one week practice before this,” Yuqi told BWF.
Sen’s superior movement and retrieving combined with an assured attack, and snappy hits that went fast and far with a whippy wrist. Yuqi though thought both made several errors. “We both made quite a few mistakes, but I think I’ve tried to play the best of what I could in this match.”
“He [Lakshya] was timing the smash well and that made a huge impact. Shi was not expecting really hard smashes from Lakshya today,” coach Vimal Kumar said.
The coach lauded his ward for staying very calm and composed. He added: “Right from the start, he made Shi work hard for every single point, and eventually the Chinese player began to tire. Overall, it was a very confidence-boosting win. Lakshya’s Holi gift for Indian Badminton today.”
Two of the top 8 seeds exited on the first day, with French Alex Lanier going down 21-12, 21-23, 23-21 to Victor Lai.