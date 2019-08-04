Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win Thailand Open

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday as they beat World champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in Thailand Open Super Series 500 final. The two became the first Indian pair to win a Super 500 event.

Rankireddy-Shetty beat the Chinese pair 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 in a closely-contested men’s doubles final to clinch their maiden title on Sunday.

