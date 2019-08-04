Sports fraternity celebrates ‘great win for the Indian doubles’ as Satwik-Chirag win Thailand Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament. They beat World champions Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the summit clash of Thailand Open 21-19 18-21 21-18 to win the men’s doubles category.

The third-seeded Chinese pair settled for the second position after battling hard for an hour and two minutes as the Commonwealth Games silver medallists Rankireddy-Shetty claimed their maiden title. Twitter exploded with wishes for Satwik and Chirag for putting India on the doubles map. Here are some of the top reactions:

Congrats Satwik and Chirag. You guys are simply outstanding. Pathbreakers for Men’s doubles baddy in the country ???????????? — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2019

They did it?????? I am so so proud of you boys, @team_satwik @Shettychirag04 congratulations and celebrations ?? ?? i am so happy ???????????? — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 4, 2019

Great win for the Indian doubles…that to in the Olympic year!! Amazing performance boys #satwik #chirag

Only the beginning ???????????? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 4, 2019

Satwik and Chirag have shown that anything is possible when you ‘believe’. This is just so huge for Indian sport. Congrats ?@BAI_Media? ?@Media_SAI? ?@GoSportsVoices? pic.twitter.com/XBBoGxdxhQ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2019

History created!

UNSTOPPABLE @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 ????

They have etched their names in history!They win the biggest title of their career, beating the reigning world champions Li & Liu! ??

What a performance! What efforts!

P.C: @BadmintonTalk#ThailandOpen #IndiaOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/grQ4bBlksG — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019

Arrey nahi nahi ! Y do you guys always gets my prediction right 😉😉😉@satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 First of the many Super series !! #incredible #ThailandOpen — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 4, 2019

. @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04

The dreams of more than a billion just came true today! Satwik & Chirag put India on the doubles map with their as well as India’s biggest doubles title ever! Here’s hoping this is just the start! ??????#ThailandOpen2019 #IndiaOnTheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/883tJ3IMeq — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019

The Indians never looked back and kept their composure to maintain the edge over their rivals till the end.