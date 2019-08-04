Toggle Menu
Sports fraternity celebrates ‘great win for the Indian doubles’ as Satwik-Chirag win Thailand Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament.

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy celebrate Thailand Open title. (Source: BAI Twitter)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament. They beat World champions Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the summit clash of Thailand Open 21-19 18-21 21-18 to win the men’s doubles category.

The third-seeded Chinese pair settled for the second position after battling hard for an hour and two minutes as the Commonwealth Games silver medallists Rankireddy-Shetty claimed their maiden title. Twitter exploded with wishes for Satwik and Chirag for putting India on the doubles map. Here are some of the top reactions:

The Indians never looked back and kept their composure to maintain the edge over their rivals till the end.

