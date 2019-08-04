Sports fraternity celebrates ‘great win for the Indian doubles’ as Satwik-Chirag win Thailand Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament. They beat World champions Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the summit clash of Thailand Open 21-19 18-21 21-18 to win the men’s doubles category.
The third-seeded Chinese pair settled for the second position after battling hard for an hour and two minutes as the Commonwealth Games silver medallists Rankireddy-Shetty claimed their maiden title. Twitter exploded with wishes for Satwik and Chirag for putting India on the doubles map. Here are some of the top reactions:
Congrats Satwik and Chirag. You guys are simply outstanding. Pathbreakers for Men’s doubles baddy in the country ????????????
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2019
They did it?????? I am so so proud of you boys, @team_satwik @Shettychirag04 congratulations and celebrations ?? ?? i am so happy ????????????
— sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 4, 2019
Great win for the Indian doubles…that to in the Olympic year!! Amazing performance boys #satwik #chirag
Only the beginning ????????????
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 4, 2019
Woohooo! Killed it @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj . Historical win ??India is proud of you ????????????#thailandopensuper500
— Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) August 4, 2019
Satwik and Chirag have shown that anything is possible when you ‘believe’. This is just so huge for Indian sport. Congrats ?@BAI_Media? ?@Media_SAI? ?@GoSportsVoices? pic.twitter.com/XBBoGxdxhQ
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2019
History created!
UNSTOPPABLE @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 ????
They have etched their names in history!They win the biggest title of their career, beating the reigning world champions Li & Liu! ??
What a performance! What efforts!
P.C: @BadmintonTalk#ThailandOpen #IndiaOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/grQ4bBlksG
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019
#Badminton glory for India! ??????
Our #TOPSAthlete men’s doubles duo of @satwiksairaj– @Shettychirag04 beat world #2 Chinese duo #LiJunHui– #LiYuChen 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 at the #ThailandOpenSuper500 to win the biggest title of their career.????
Many congratulations!?????? pic.twitter.com/Wd6yCqatML
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2019
Arrey nahi nahi ! Y do you guys always gets my prediction right 😉😉😉@satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 First of the many Super series !! #incredible #ThailandOpen
— PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 4, 2019
Awesome win guys ! First ever for Men’s doubles from India ???? ?????????? #chiragsatwick #mensdoubleschampions #ThailandOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/mxlFqiZdmc
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 4, 2019
. @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04
The dreams of more than a billion just came true today! Satwik & Chirag put India on the doubles map with their as well as India’s biggest doubles title ever! Here’s hoping this is just the start! ??????#ThailandOpen2019 #IndiaOnTheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/883tJ3IMeq
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019
The Indians never looked back and kept their composure to maintain the edge over their rivals till the end.