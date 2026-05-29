Satwik-Chirag stub Malaysian upstarts with calm carnage to make Singapore semis

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in the curated attack phase of their career, where they don’t take their big smashing abilities for granted, and use it judiciously. While tamping down on Malaysian upstarts Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, the Indian duo who have been forced to adapt and evolve, found other ways to collect points, and get the job done.

As such they scored fewer points (94-95), as compared to the highly touted Malaysians, aged 20 & 21 while winning 19-21, 21-17, 21-13, quite comfortably. The gamestyle is also energy-efficient, though even a mellow Satwik can cause enough damage with his soft kills, as much as a menacing one. Chirag has been on a roll since the Thailand Super 500, and except for that one ridiculous dive he put in as if landing on a foam pit, he ensured he was protecting his back and keeping things as unadventurous as possible.

Kang-Tai had handed Satwik-Chirag a shock loss at the All England. Aaron Tai, whose endurance started depleting by middle of first set itself, does have some wild racquetwork in strokes he curls into opponents, and a proper jump smash of a short statured explosive person. The two Malaysians buzzed around like bees, in contrast to the two tall towers of Indian badminton. A plan devised by India’s Malaysian coach, Tan Kim Her, was underway, but first up, came the customary Indian first-set dawdle.

Falling 13-18 behind, the Indians pulled off a late 5-point surge to level at 18-18. Then in experimental mode, or inspired by XD player Cheng Su Yin’s audacity while beating Chinese top seeds, first Chirag, then Satwik, sent two flick serves, not high enough, that ended up looking like poor choices, as they were hammered down both times, to lose the opening set.

The new Satwik-Chirag street cred however, is of a pairing that can shrug off first set losses, and still win comfortably in the end. The bouncy Malaysians talked up by no less than PV Sindhu, were coasting at 8-3 up in the second, when the Indians decided they had had enough.

The 2022 instinct would’ve been to amp up the attack and go smashing away. But it’s not how the close-circuited, flat exchanges game against Malaysians and Indonesians, works. So the Indians, who have learnt this the hard way, started cutting at the shuttle gently, shearing it off its pace, but lifting and clearing it high enough to not allow Tai a chance to smash it down.

Satwik, in fact, would tempt fate a few times keeping the rally going with soft taps and flicks, adding loopy variations before he would strike the hammer down. A few chosen moments of vintage Satwik-Chirag 1-2s would follow, where Satwik smashed from the back court, and the scrambled weak returns finished off with a Chirag-smash.

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But at most times, the Indian idea was to stay calm and composed in defense, not allow a rally pace to be dictated, stabilise exchanges, before picking out the opportune time to attack.

The inexperienced Malaysians couldn’t feed off the speed of rallies to unleash chaos, and eventually the Indians cruised to secure the win and a place in the Super 750 semifinals.

Malaysia boasts of a good crop of upcoming talent in men’s doubles. But all three lost in the quarters.

Satwik-Chirag now run into the World No 1s left-right pair of Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae of Korea. The Indians are looking for their first win against the pair after two losses.

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Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila benefitted from a retirement of World No 3 Toh Ee Wei and Chen Tang Jie, after Ee Wei injured her knee. They trailed the world champions 16-18 in the opener when Ee Wei asked to stop. She twisted her knee at 16-16. In the semis, they play, and will play unseeded World No 18 Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara at noon on Saturday.