Satwik-Chirag stub Malaysian upstarts with calm carnage to make Singapore semis

The Indians are getting energy-efficient by rationing their attack; Win 19-21, 21-17, 21-13 and are joined by Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila in Singapore Super 750 semis

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readMay 29, 2026 06:20 PM IST
Kang-Tai had handed Satwik-Chirag a shock loss at the All England. (Badminton Photo)Kang-Tai had handed Satwik-Chirag a shock loss at the All England. (Badminton Photo)
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India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in the curated attack phase of their career, where they don’t take their big smashing abilities for granted, and use it judiciously. While tamping down on Malaysian upstarts Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, the Indian duo who have been forced to adapt and evolve, found other ways to collect points, and get the job done.

As such they scored fewer points (94-95), as compared to the highly touted Malaysians, aged 20 & 21 while winning 19-21, 21-17, 21-13, quite comfortably. The gamestyle is also energy-efficient, though even a mellow Satwik can cause enough damage with his soft kills, as much as a menacing one. Chirag has been on a roll since the Thailand Super 500, and except for that one ridiculous dive he put in as if landing on a foam pit, he ensured he was protecting his back and keeping things as unadventurous as possible.

Kang-Tai had handed Satwik-Chirag a shock loss at the All England. Aaron Tai, whose endurance started depleting by middle of first set itself, does have some wild racquetwork in strokes he curls into opponents, and a proper jump smash of a short statured explosive person. The two Malaysians buzzed around like bees, in contrast to the two tall towers of Indian badminton. A plan devised by India’s Malaysian coach, Tan Kim Her, was underway, but first up, came the customary Indian first-set dawdle.

Falling 13-18 behind, the Indians pulled off a late 5-point surge to level at 18-18. Then in experimental mode, or inspired by XD player Cheng Su Yin’s audacity while beating Chinese top seeds, first Chirag, then Satwik, sent two flick serves, not high enough, that ended up looking like poor choices, as they were hammered down both times, to lose the opening set.

The new Satwik-Chirag street cred however, is of a pairing that can shrug off first set losses, and still win comfortably in the end. The bouncy Malaysians talked up by no less than PV Sindhu, were coasting at 8-3 up in the second, when the Indians decided they had had enough.

The 2022 instinct would’ve been to amp up the attack and go smashing away. But it’s not how the close-circuited, flat exchanges game against Malaysians and Indonesians, works. So the Indians, who have learnt this the hard way, started cutting at the shuttle gently, shearing it off its pace, but lifting and clearing it high enough to not allow Tai a chance to smash it down.

Satwik, in fact, would tempt fate a few times keeping the rally going with soft taps and flicks, adding loopy variations before he would strike the hammer down. A few chosen moments of vintage Satwik-Chirag 1-2s would follow, where Satwik smashed from the back court, and the scrambled weak returns finished off with a Chirag-smash.

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But at most times, the Indian idea was to stay calm and composed in defense, not allow a rally pace to be dictated, stabilise exchanges, before picking out the opportune time to attack.

The inexperienced Malaysians couldn’t feed off the speed of rallies to unleash chaos, and eventually the Indians cruised to secure the win and a place in the Super 750 semifinals.

Malaysia boasts of a good crop of upcoming talent in men’s doubles. But all three lost in the quarters.

Satwik-Chirag now run into the World No 1s left-right pair of Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae of Korea. The Indians are looking for their first win against the pair after two losses.

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Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila benefitted from a retirement of World No 3 Toh Ee Wei and Chen Tang Jie, after Ee Wei injured her knee. They trailed the world champions 16-18 in the opener when Ee Wei asked to stop. She twisted her knee at 16-16. In the semis, they play, and will play unseeded World No 18 Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara at noon on Saturday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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