Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty script history for Indian badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat World No. 6 pair Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe of Japan in the BWF World Tour 750 French Open men’s doubles semifinal by a 21-11, 25-23 margin on Saturday. This is the first time an Indian men’s doubles pair has reached a World Tour 750 final.

Satwik and Chirag will meet World No. 1 pair Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya in the final on Sunday.

Satwik and Chirag are already the only Indian doubles pair to win a World Tour 500/Super Series, having won the Thailand Open in August this year. They now have a chance to go one step beyond that and also become the first Indian pair to win a Super 750 title.

They reached their first ever World Tour Super 750 quarterfinal in Pairs in 2017. They reached the semifinals last year. They have gone one step better and reached the final this time around.

The 🇮🇳 duo stamped the mark of CLASS as they countered the current WR6 🇯🇵 pair with absolute grit and dominance to win the match 2⃣1⃣-1⃣1⃣; 2⃣5⃣-2⃣3⃣ and enter the finals of the #FresnchOpenSuper750. Way to go, boys! Let’s make this Diwali special. #IndiaontheRise#badminton pic.twitter.com/QMfTc2WqMZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 26, 2019

Apart from this men’s pair, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were the two who progressed the furthest in the French Open this year. Both of them were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage on Friday.