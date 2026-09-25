A bad shoulder, mental funk and smart Thais: Defending champs Satwik-Chirag exit

The dilemma will be whether Satwik should go under the surgeon's knife to sort out his shoulder issues; the Indian pair lost to Thailand's World No.36 Pakkapon Teeratsakul and Peeratchai Sukhphun 21-12, 19-21, 21-14

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 08:40 PM IST
India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty in action during the men's team doubles quarter final match against Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty in action during the men's team doubles quarter final match against Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. (Reuters)
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Square One isn’t exactly where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are at, in a linear way, after being ousted from the Asian Games in the first round. This is more like a Rubik’s Cube square that’s gone awry — it’s uncertain how many turns of the cuboid would be needed to align their colour cubes.

Gold medal defenses aren’t going too swell for India this Asian Games, across the board. Though that wasn’t a pressure-point for Satwik-Chirag who have won gold at Hangzhou.

The Round of 32 loss to Thailand’s World No.36 Pakkapon Teeratsakul and Peeratchai Sukhphun 21-12, 19-21, 21-14, was in tune with their previous two matches against these Thais — both three-setters. Teeratsakul-Sukhphun only squeezed the pressure point triggering an old Achilles Heel, which flares up and breaks out like a nut-allergy. They were showered with flat shrapnel by the speedy Thais and their lifts dangled at midcourt. So, Teeratsakul-Sukhphun smashed with elan, and the Indians plunged in defensive turmoil.

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It happened around the middle of the mid-set, and Satwik wasn’t in a physical condition to face the barrage. His attack was numb on the day, and that psychologically imperils his defensive confidence. Later, Chirag would say they got into a mental funk as well. And when doubts creep in, they don’t play freely, don’t strut like Hulk, opponents can kick the door ajar.

The first set seeded tentativeness in their brains, and it carried into the second. It really did not help that the Indians just couldn’t attack (old shoulder issues), and were deranged against a pairing who couldn’t be smacked to the backcourt.

Also Read | Satwik-Chirag are doing something special

It’s the sort of imploding that has struck other pairs too. Chinese Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang might even get split by the coaches and made to play with other partners, after they were forced to cower by the Satwik-Chirag attack 48 hours ago. The day before that, Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won Ho collapsed against the Chinese the same way. Top pairs lose, when the schedule is as crazy as it is at Asiad, where badminton has to vacate to make way for padel.

But Satwik will have a tough time explaining, why he could summon the smashes in the first set, but faded off in the next two. Or why bad form hits without politely seeking permission to enter their game. It just did. And the Thais were delirious to dump out the defending champs.

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Goliaths always look glum when felled, and Chirag who sent the last three returns from a frantic sitting position, was distraught even as Satwik looked stunned. But the energy was vamoozing in the second set itself. All of last week through the team events and 10 days back enroute to winning China Masters, the Indians were getting dragged into decider. .

It becomes a Rubik Cube puzzle because Satwik is still to decide on whether he will go in for shoulder surgery, which could be 6-8 months in very nervy rehab, because those are complicated comebacks.

The duo have shown up at every team event — 2 Asiad medals and 2 Thomas Cup medals for India. And the shoulder overuse is more painful than anyone can imagine. It hurts Satwik mentally too, when he can’t be at a 100 percent. But the surgery dilemma is agonizing for him. On days he wins — like at the China Masters — he will wonder if he should get on the surgeon’s table. On freaky Fridays of first round exits or World Championships quarters, it’s easy to blame the shoulder, yet not know if that’s what betrayed his game. It doesn’t help that they have ticked those boxes before, and there’s a constant decision of how much to push.

LA qualification starts Labour Day, May 1st of 2027. Sport is always at the mercy of muscle-health, including the brain muscle, so Satwik and Team Satwik-Chirag have a think slammed on them. Medals come in three colours, the Rubik Cube comes in 6 different directions of crossroads.

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India’s badminton gold will need to come from the other Shetty. Or Sen — who doesn’t have an easy draw either.

Other pairs advance

It could’ve been a double whammy for Indian doubles, who have been handed tough early draws. World Championships bronze medallists ran into a Hong Kong puzzle of their own — as Hiu Yan Tsang and Lok Lok Lui attacked the Indians in a mirror image of how Treesa-Gayatri slay giants — angled attacks.

The 21-16, 16-21, 21-16 was one right scare for the Indians, but they stayed calm treating every shuttle on merit and not making it look monstrous in their heads. They play World No.3 Fukushima and Matsumoto next.

The biggest doubles win however belonged to mixed doubles as Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila packed off tough Malaysian World No.10 Shevon Jemie Lai-Sun Huat Goh, 22-20, 24-20 to reach quarterfinals. They play China’s near-invincible Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in quarters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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