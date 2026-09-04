Satwik-Chirag make 4th straight China Masters semis with hard-fought win over Astrup-Rasmussen

Somewhere in the middle of the mid-set of the quarterfinals of China Masters, Anders Skaarup Rasmussen sent a flick serve curving over the crouching Indians, bending backs in defense. Serve receiving is a singularly painful part of the game for the pair of Indian 6-up footers. But knowing how opponents lace serves with wicked wobbles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have learnt to literally hunker down and get the rally going negotiating the flat serves. But the Dane devilishly flicked one high. What followed left the handful of clearly visible Chinese faces agape, followed by lingering smiles in appreciation of the Indian’s venom power.

Chirag went from 90° bent forward to ramrod straight, then arching back, with the smallest of back swings to the racquet and pulped the shuttle for a short smash with such a thwack in a split-second, that the spectators sitting right behind him, exhaled their awe. Thor with a Mjolnir with Hulk’s anger-affirming issues. The Danes needed reminding of the attack. The Indians lost that mid-set after a pumped up Kim Astrup bellowed like a foamy beach at the net. But even after trailing 10-14 and 15-17, Satwik-Chirag calmly flipped the lead to eventually win 21-13, 16-21, 21-18.

Doubts over Satwik’s shoulder, swirl. It is a gobsmacking fact then that the Indians, at half fitness, continue to remain India’s most consistent international shuttlers. They have a Tour title at Singapore, a final earlier, the Thomas Cup bronze and a World Championship quarter — all when Satwik is broken like Arnie’s Terminator. They live on the edge, but don’t put it past the stellar duo to thrive on the edge too. Astrup-Rasmussen learnt it much to their visible annoyance.

Soon after ‘that’ angry-Shetty bhai-smash, Satwik showed the post-hyphen ice of the fire-n-ice combo. He defended with an effortless ‘tweener, and his ground defense was quite remarkable on the day. But just to make a point of his capability that can’t be boxed into a brute smash, he played a deceptive drop – aimed at Astrup’s toes. Badminton’s version of a slow-yorker.

The Satwik-Chirag story is eons from being done. And it’s because the duo can reinvent, unlearn, rage-fuel, slice and scythe every shot to moment-specific needs. A smash to the Danish hands no matter how hard, would’ve been returned. So, Satwik teased with a drop.

The opener had been straightforward – swords splicing the restless Danish returns. Then Astrup got very cute from the net pushing a decider. Aggressive, angular, agitated and admonishing — daring the Indians with cross – flats. From a 6 foot squat, the Indian defense looks awkward and laboured. But their hard work in responding to a provocative style of fast flats mixed with the Astrup-annoying glaze, was bound to bear fruit. It kicked in at just the right time.

The Indian attack was used to push the Danes behind. And Satwik – when confident – can defend low, out of sheer stubborn bloody-mindedness. The attack and smashes raining down brought the frowns on Danish faces, but they knew the Achilles heel. Coach Tan and Manu Attri (and ultimately national coach Pullela Gopichand) will need to figure out ways to smoothen that backhand push defense the two play in a convoluted, snatchy way — with biomechanical alterations. But Satwik had enough defensive audacity to drag them out of trouble and Chirag was angry enough, to go from 15-17 to 20-17 in the most intense gnashing attack they could conjure. Rasmussen couldn’t dig out an Indian smash in the end, and the edgy rivalry (that’s now 5-6 H2H for Indians), ended with a confidence boosting win.

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The World’s loss might’ve hurt – though it came against the eventual world champions Wang-Weikeng of China. But China Masters has been a consistent show for Satwik-Chirag who dont leave the Super 750 before a Saturday. A title or even a final could be ominous, given the holder-shoulder is still delivering the goods.