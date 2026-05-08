‘Don’t want money or grand parades’: Satwik clarifies his statement on lack of support after Thomas Cup bronze

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After Indian men’s doubles shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s comments that “nobody cares” about India’s Thomas Cup bronze medal caused a stir on social media, the shuttler has issued a clarification regarding his intent behind the statement.
On Friday, Satwik said his recent comments were not intended to seek “money or grand parades” but to urge people “to celebrate every win, big or small” in all sports.
“The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of a reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point,” Satwik wrote.
His statement continued: “My words did not come from a place of wanting personal fame or taking credit away from anyone else’s achievements. I have the utmost respect for every athlete who brings glory to India, regardless of the sport.”
— Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) May 8, 2026
“My message was simple: we need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrates every win, big or small. Whether it is a World Cup medal or a podium finish in a global championship like the Thomas Cup, these moments represent years of sacrifice and hard work. When such milestones are met with silence, it feels disheartening — not just for us, but for future generations of Indian athletes who are watching.”
Satwik said excellence in tournaments such as the Thomas Cup represents the years of sacrifice and hard work put in by the shuttlers, and it feels “disheartening” to see their success being “met with silence”.
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“We don’t want money or grand parades. We just want to know that our country is watching and that our efforts are seen. Let’s come together to support all sports with the same passion and energy. Next time, let it not be about who won more or less, but about celebrating everyone who wears the India jersey. Thank you for standing by me. Let’s keep playing for India,” he said.
The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of a reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point.
My words did not come from a place of wanting personal fame or taking credit away from anyone else’s achievements. I have the utmost respect for every athlete who brings glory to India, regardless of the sport.
My message was simple: we need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrates every win, big or small. Whether it is a World Cup medal or a podium finish in a global championship like the Thomas Cup, these moments represent years of sacrifice and hard work. When such milestones are met with silence, it feels disheartening not just for us, but for the future generations of Indian athletes who are watching.
We don’t want money or grand parades; we just want to know that our country is watching and that our efforts are seen. Let’s come together to support all sports with the same passion and energy. Next time, let it not be about who won more or less, but about celebrating everyone who wears the India jersey.
Thank you for standing by me. Let’s keep playing for the India.
With gratitude,
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
The world No. 4 pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty were part of the Indian team that recently finished on the podium at the Thomas Cup in Denmark.
Earlier, Satwik had expressed his emotions on social media over the lack of recognition for their efforts. After returning home from Denmark, he wrote: “Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares.”