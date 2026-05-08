‘Don’t want money or grand parades’: Satwik clarifies his statement on lack of support after Thomas Cup bronze

After Indian men’s doubles shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s comments that “nobody cares” about India’s Thomas Cup bronze medal caused a stir on social media, the shuttler has issued a clarification regarding his intent behind the statement.

On Friday, Satwik said his recent comments were not intended to seek “money or grand parades” but to urge people “to celebrate every win, big or small” in all sports.

“The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of a reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point,” Satwik wrote.