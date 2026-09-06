Satwik-Chirag win again; seal China Masters Super 750 title with a fighting victory over He-Ren

Straight pushes and sturdier temperament help Indians overcome a first set deficit to win 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 at Shenzhen

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readUpdated: Sep 6, 2026 05:33 PM IST
What this week showed was how the Indians are capable of shrugging off deficits before turning it on at the endgame. (BWF/Badminton Photo)What this week showed was how the Indians are capable of shrugging off deficits before turning it on at the endgame. (BWF/Badminton Photo)
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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finally nailed down the China Masters title, downing local hopes He Ji Tung and Ren Xiang Yu, 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 showing a fightback that has defined the whole week.

It was a Chirag Shetty smash bang down the middle of the court — a ploy the Chinese had been using the whole match, that finally earned the Indians the title that had eluded them twice after making two finals previously. The Indians also had a semifinal from 2023 at Shenzhen.

What this week showed was how the Indians are capable of shrugging off deficits before turning it on at the endgame – on Sunday, even dropping the first set 21-11 unlike . The opponents were lower ranked, but the Chinese came out swinging in all three sets – 0-5, 1-3, 0-4 starts for Indians as He-Ren went aggressive with deep pushes. Where the World No 5 pairing showed peak vintage form, was in coming back from trailing situations to finding solutions to every poser put forward by He-Ren.

The opening set had been a punch to the gut as the Chinese came all guns roaring. A 5-11 deficit just kept extending and the Indians found themselves a set down in no time. The path back involved straight attacks both to avoid drifty hysterics and because the Indians found the precise lengths on tall parallels. The tall Chinese with their fritzy defense could’nt be bullied with the steep attack. But the straight hits adopted by Satwik-Chirag caught the Chinese flush as the set scores got levelled.

For a pair, allegedly struggling with shoulder issues and a back with protective gear, the Indians have found ways to navigate the loss of their strongest suit — attack. So they pushed a decider with ease. Once there, the battling game whistled out like a train exiting a tunnel. Chirag’s overhead attacking angle variations and Satwik’s clean savage smashing and sliders helped the Indians turn the two-pointer of a decider and flip the script.

This attack isn’t the expansive soaring smashing one at all times. But wristwork that generates power from the overheads for Chirag. The Chinese had a gameplan that went beyond the fast parallels usually used against the Indians. But bissecting the Satwik-Chirag duo isn’t sustainable when the Indians turn the tables on opponents using the same mid-line shelling to carve into half the Chinese defense.

The former World No 1s now have two Tour titles in 2026. Satwik doesn’t look like he’s on the surgeon’s waitlist, and Chirag has only gotten more venomous with his attack as a result of the shoulder concerns. India head into Asian Games with a sharpened sword in Kidambi Srikanth and a two-pronged electric taser in the form of Satwik-Chirag.

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The China Masters Super 750 box gets ticked too for India’s only Super 1000 title winners.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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