Satwik-Chirag start off with slow three-setter win

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got off to a slow start at the Thailand Open Super 500 at Patumwan, defeating Bagas Maulana and Muh Putra Erwiansyah 21-19, 21-23, 21-20 in 64 minutes on Tuesday.

Maulana, a former All England champion from Indonesia who has kicked off a new temporary partnership with Erwiansyah, has always been a formidable opponent. The Indians fell 11-16 behind in the opener, before going off on a 7-point rally to take the opening game.

There was another dawdle up to 15-16 in the second, before it became 18-all and went into a decider.

In the final game, the Indonesians were nowhere in the frame after trailing 2-8, as the Indians coolly sauntered to a win.