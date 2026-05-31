Satwik-Chirag win Singapore Open: Furious rallies, Yorker-smash, celebratory dances

Reaction times in fast, furious rallies were off the charts as Indians absorbed World No 2 Fajar-Fikri's torrent of criss crosses to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in 72 minutes

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readMay 31, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty braved a first set loss for the fourth time this week, to fight back for a 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 victory in 72 minutes, winning a title after a gap of 2 years. Defeating World No 3 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (FiFa) of Indonesia, the Indians put up a show in fast, furious badminton to win the Super 750 Singapore Open.

“We didn’t have good memories of Singapore because we used to lose early. But thanks to the crowd which has been passionate from the first round,” Satwik would say immediately after the win that ended a long title drought. The racquet twirling dance of Satwik and a half bhangra of Chirag were back, a throwback to the times when winning a title didn’t use to be such a struggle.

Their loss at Thailand had made fans with short memories wonder if they had lost touch with how to climb the top podium. But Singapore Sunday was yet another example of their ability to problem-solve and come up trumps even when dragged into a flat game.

The Indians lost a close first set after 18-18 as the two playmaking Indonesians aced the crisscross exchanges when closing out. But they have hardly been thwarted by these early setbacks this week.

The Indonesians targeted Satwik who was scratchy in defense early on, with even his smashes going into the net. But the Indians have been sticking to their plan of Satwik getting used to front court duties till the halfway point in the match. They would also realise that he grows in confidence exponentially as the match progresses.

While the rallies stayed short mostly, 17 shots being longest in the opener, the pace of the exchanges was breathless. Both Indonesians are known for their flat crosses and pin-prick surgical attacks as action remains concentrated on the front court. A 10 second rally could literally have double the shots in play, and the Indian crouch defense was put to the test.

Once Chirag stepped forward, the Indians picked up pace, but Satwik was also finding bissecting cross drives, even as the Indian serves swung between faults and fabulous.

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Opening up a 18-15 lead in the second set gave Indians the impetus and deflated Fikri who made a bunch of rush-of-blood errors. Both him and Alfian were anyway struggling to keep shuttle in bounds on the backlines.

In the finishing stages of the second, Satwik found the line on a lofted shot and pushed a decider with a lucky net chord. The Indian attack by then had composed itself – absorbing pressure of the flat crisscrosses in defense, and pouncing on lifts given Satwik smashes were impossible to defend for the Indonesians.

Even as the Indonesians correctly attacked Satwik chasing him like a tracker about the court, he came up with the best point of the Singapore smashing success. On a dipping shuttle in front of him, when it was inches off the ground, he curled his wrists exquisitely with the racquet head pointing down to send the swirling lift to the back line for 9-5 in the decider.

These were furiously flat fast rallies which used to once annoy the Indians once. Not any more. But when Fikri got going andreduced gap to 13-15, the Indian soaring attack was back. Three smashes from Chirag got dug out by Alfian, but they had no answer to 4th from Satwik.

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At 16-13 and 20-15, Satwik unleashed a hat-tip to India’s obsessed sport – cricket. With his version of yorker-smashes. No matter how good your defense, and the Indonesians have very good retrieving capabilities, there’s little you can do when the smash is directed at, aimed right at the toes. Alfian could only sweep it away on the floor – such was the precision. He snuck in a yellow card in the middle of all this for not being ready quick enough to receive serve. But his last down hit was sent flying wide by Alfian.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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