Satwik-Chirag love China Masters – making 3rd final in 4 years; but can they win it now?

Is Shenzhen the new Paris? Rather, China Masters the new French? Satwik-Chirag’s exceptional consistency in front of Chinese crowds, amongst the world’s most astute in badminton, continues. The World No 5 defeated Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 18-21, 21-11 to make their third China Masters final and 4th successive Last 4 finish.

Perhaps it’s that the duo tend to peak each August when the Olympics or World’s take place and tournaments around that timeline get the best of them. This time, they will be stretched properly through September at the Asian Games. But first, they have unfinished business with the China Masters. They’ve made two semis and advanced to two finals before, but lost on Sundays. This time around, the Indian 4th seeds have played long matches with short endings — the third set making you wonder why they didn’t wrap it up in straights. But cometh the China Masters, cometh India’s finest doubles pairing — never mind what the rest of the season indicates.

2026 has been good for them. But Azriyn and Kiong, ranked 29th and aged 33 and 37, didn’t make it straightforward for the Indians.

As has been routine this week, the first set was pocketed without a fuss, though they started 0-5 down. The defensive blocks look seamless on days though opponents of all rankings, ratings and resources, don’t hesitate to use the drops to make the Indians bend. Azriyn and Kiong even succeeded in drawing the Indians into criss-cross battles that basically take place on a central rectangle and in which the Indians aren’t too shabby either. Still, it ended up luring them into the decider.

Coach Tan Kim Her, a Malaysian himself, is a good problem-solver and reads Malaysian pairs particularly well. But though Azriyn and Kiong don’t come with massive pedigree, they have the usual traits of mixing things up and not allowing opponents a free pass to attack them with steep downers. The plan was for Satwik to go on the body attack but the Malaysians didn’t always view it as dreadful and hopeless, defending gamely.

A 54-shot rally – unusual in men’s doubles – saw Azriyn and Kiong parry the Indian attack and push them for one smash or too many, but it ended with the Malaysians sending the shuttle long. These rivalries are very cordial and Chirag would even apologise for a net chord and get a high five, but the Indians didn’t seem to be troubled too much till the end of the second when they got into catch-up mode at 12-13 down, and couldn’t close out.

Like the match against the Popovs, the third set turned lopsided because the Indians had too much firepower and weren’t going to suffer too much resistance as they pushed a gear and got the job done. Azriyn and Kiong have never played a Super 750 Tour final, and the gulf in the capability showed.

Story continues below this ad

But on Sunday afternoon, Satwik-Chirag will need to put the question to rest about why they haven’t won China Masters yet.

Last year, it was a loss to Koreans Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho in straight sets. The Korean great Seo had combined with Jin Yong and defeated the Indians in the 2024 semis. The Chinese current World champs, Liang-Wang had broken Indian hearts in 2023 with a start to finish lead in the third set of the 2023 final.

On Sunday they will need to get past the rejigged pairing of either Kai Wun Tee-Roy King Yap or Chinese He Ji Tung and Ren Xiang Yu (who have infact reunited after the Chinese shuffle). The Indians are still smarting from a loss in the World’s and have an Asian Games campaign up ahead. But a China Masters win (while all other top pairings wind down ahead of Asiad) might be a good time to solve a nagging mystery of the China Masters.