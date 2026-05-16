Satwik-Chirag dabble at Plan B; make Thailand Open finals after 3-set entertainer

Defeat Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izuddin 19-21, 22-20, 21-16 in 82 minute thriller; Will take on a reunited Indonesian pair Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin next

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMay 16, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Satwik-Chirag in action during the semifinals of Thailand Open 2026. (Badminton Photo)Satwik-Chirag in action during the semifinals of Thailand Open 2026. (Badminton Photo)
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Could a sub-optimal, discomfiting but essential Plan B be deployed for a win? That was the question posed to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty throughout their first set of the Thailand Open Super 500. They lost the battle 19-21, but won the war, 22-20, 21-16 for a 82 minute three-set tussle that gave them their first final of the season. Like lightening, the light of the win followed the sound of noise of the past fortnight.

Plan B implied, allowing former World No 1s – now No 9, Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izuddin to dictate the opening moves like in a chess game: the battle confined to flat, fast net exchanges, where the Indians would be starved of lifts, to smash down. A taut, tense front and midcourt war-theatre, where the Indians would necessarily need to defend Goh’s jump smashes if an errant lift ballooned up.

Out of their comfort zone, it would also mean Satwik playing front court, and Chirag manning the back – an adapting measure that’s necessary to be trained for in contingencies, but not ideal. Plan B, a self inflicted pressure-test started badly – 9-15 down. But then the Indians got past the criss-cross maze where they had to operate from a bending position. Not quite crouching tigers, more like scrambling rabbits, the two tall 6 foot upwards shuttlers need to urgently speak to India’s finest wrestlers or even Leander Paes to get that front court attacking crouch-squat stance right. But they have worked hard enough on the problem already and took 7 of the next 10 points by opening up the court a tad to reach 16-18. Chirag’s round the head thereafter didn’t connect, and Satwik, not very sharp on the day, watched the tape return the shuttle on his court. 19-21, the first set was lost.

But Satwik-Chirag have not reached World No 1 (they are No 4 currently), by giving up. Problem-solving is now second-nature to them and their coaching team, which astutely had Manu Attri, a chameleon of a front & back court former Olympian, a Meerut man who properly understands the Malaysian-Indonesian way of front court sorcery, along with coach Tan who can untangle the flat-exchange gameplan.

Satwik-Chirag Stage stunning comeback to seal Thailand Open 2026 final berth. (Badminton Photo) Satwik-Chirag Stage stunning comeback to seal Thailand Open 2026 final berth. (Badminton Photo)

Early in the second set with the Indians still grappling with the stock Malaysian model, at 4-6 down, Satwik-Chirag went on a 5-point surge. Dipping the shuttle to disrupt the parallels, they starred forcing lifts out of Goh-Nur. It really is all that the Indians need to drop the defensive cloak and toggle to attack. It went to 16-16, but Chirag was breaking the shackles. He even reviewed a faulted serve and won.

His childhood coach Uday Pawar had once told Chirag bluntly that even if the duo were getting better at defense, they must not push it, and pretend they will win matches on retrieves. By instinct, the Indians are attackers, and must back their strength. Satwik was erring on lengths, but Chirag stayed sturdy and smashed at every opportunity to break away to 19-16. Nervy rallies followed to 20-20, but the decider was earned when Satwik clutched up with a brilliant tall flat cross from backcourt.

Once released from the chains of forecourt flats, the Indians were well on their way in the third. Chirag, whose swivel serve and ‘Huudd’ exhales are reassuringly back, still logged a high serve error, and a long rally ended with net tape drama as the shuttle clipped and tumbled onto Malaysian side. But the Indians had their first final of 2026, second in two years at Thailand. They have won twice at Bangkok, and also were crowned Thomas Cup champions in the city.

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While Chirag drew his motivation from how well the Indians defended even after lifting, and moved the Malaysians around, Satwik explained why the flat game played by shorter players is troublesome. It’s a lesson learnt the hard way from losing to Minions early in their career and to Aaron-Soh at the Olympics.

“Malaysians and Indonesians always want to dominate the net. They don’t want us to play back court. Goh-Nur had the upper hand at the net that’s how they started first game. They were controlling front and mid court. They’re quite skillful with their hands at the net and being short guys they use net skills. We are tall and need to bend, and play tight shots to get there. For them it’s very easy… it’s tactical,” he told the BWF.

Goh-Nur acceded that the higher temp the Indians switched to, broke their back. “They increased pace and kept attacking. And put pressure on us. And we cannot sustain that. The attacking was too strong… we couldn’t overcome,” they told BWF.

“Job not done yet,” was Satwik’s verdict to BWF, while Chirag accepted, “Slowly we are getting better, we are playing well in patches.”

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The Indians play Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, Indonesian 24 year olds, who the they haven’t faced since 4 victories over them in 2023. Marthin is a 6 footer himself, and their speed and tricks will be a challenge. But ‘Working Sundays’ is what they play badminton for.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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