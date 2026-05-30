Satwik-Chirag defeat World No 1 Seo-Kim to make Singapore finals

Not fearless, but with post-fear blazing strength that comes with emerging from a furnace. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty played one of their most commanding matches in a long time, defeating World champions and top seeds Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho of Korea, to reach successive finals in the month of May, at Singapore Open Super 750.

This was Satwik-Chirag’s first win over the dreaded Koreans with their superior skills. Seo-Kim were on a 35-match win streak, having lost last autumn, seven tournaments ago.

For the tall Indians, constantly facing headwinds of the flat game and service return troubles, this 21-19, 21-18 victory was a massive release of pressure, as they not only out-skilled Seo Seung-jae, a contemporary doubles great, but also came back from trailing positions in both sets.

Singapore has never had an Indian doubles finalist, but the packed house were left in hoots and whistles as the Indians took out the favourites with a gleaming attack, backed by the drifty conditions.

Satwik-Chirag were 8-13 down in the opening set, as the Koreans clambered to a usual vantage with their skilled strokes. Satwik-Chirag got faulted on high serves plenty, and even seemed a little jagged by it briefly, but the path from 9-13 to 17-17 was the turnaround they had been prepping for for the last one year when their game has evolved by leaps and bounds, becoming more complete than even when they were World No 1s.

Satwik-Chirag upset reigning world champions to reach men’s doubles final at the Singapore Open 2026. (Badminton Photo) Satwik-Chirag upset reigning world champions to reach men’s doubles final at the Singapore Open 2026. (Badminton Photo)

The two Olympic disappointments have no doubt pushed them to become more rounded in their skills. And better armed at beating pairings who make them uncomfortable.

Their early days and prevailing reputation of being Slam bang smash machines helps. It meant the southpaw Seo Seung-jae who normally takes charge on front court to course-correct, was left inbtwo minds perennially – always expecting the big smash to come to back court.

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While the fast conditions were neutralizing Korean skills, the Indians played snappy, flat drives pushing Seo-Kim back and opening up wide spaces to kill, levelling at 17-all. If the move was made to change gears from trailing byb5 points at 13, it was almost imperceptible. Seo was so wary of the smash that the Indians gleefully tapped onto the forecourt to taketh first lead at 18-17.

Satwik remains iffy in confidence, but in a classic 1-2 move, the duo almost operate on auto-pilot. On the most crucial point of the match to get to 19-18 and not wilt away, first Satwik soared to smash, and then Chrag leapt like a second giant wave to hit the Koreans.

Satwik would make amends for a service error that followed, with an aggressive cross net, that was wholly unexpected bybthe Koreans who have beaten the Indians twice last year.

The opening set was claimed after a fast, taut, tense rally, where the Korean defense parried back an Indian attacking flurry of down strokes, until they didn’t. Or couldn’t when a Satwik smash beat Seo’s usually watertight defense. The whole packed Singapore Indoor arena was on the edge of seat, answering the question: Why must anyone watch doubles badminton? Neutral grounds for both pairs, frenzied reactions to a top-quality match where Indians won the first set 21-19.

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Still, Seo-Kim are No 1, and on an undefeated streak, for a reason. Not by much, but the Indians trailed the Koreans once more, even if Seo was now convinced the Indian attack was an almighty headache. From 0-3 to 3-4, Satwik-Chirag even tried the decoy smash – the ultimate woot woot moment of men’s doubles – when Chirag merely jumped as if to hit, but Satwik rose like a booming echo and actually completed the action while standing right behind.

This is their pomp. And Chirag would follow that with some cheetah-like front court interceptions, even boldly attacking the Korean serve, sowing more doubts. Satwik would take the next return and rattle Kim and even proceed to send his high flats at face height putting Koreans in an awkward bind.

The real war bugle was blown at 9-9, with the iconic Chirag cry of ‘Maar’. Even if the Koreans took a slender 11-10 lead, they had been bissected twice – with both Seo and Kim not going for the shuttle. This was after they had scattered the Indians with a destabilising flick serve.

Things went to 11-14, but the Indians were quite prepared. The attack was earned by first ensuring the Korean playmaker Seo was kept at bay with hard pushes. He didn’t necessarily miss retrieving them, but the Indians deprived him of time to create openings while going on the attack themselves.

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Satwik was good at drawing out cross lifts with his smashes, which Chirag could then kill. After he once again bissected the Koreans, Seo was shaken enough to send a rare smash long the one time he got the opportunity.

Seo got enraged and tried to take control at the net at 17-15, but a poor lift from Kim saw another smash belt down. With Satwik’s attack near unretrievable and Indians looking assured at the net. Seo erred on a service. Whatever Kim tried next was not enough, as the Indians secured a famous win with Korean legend Park Boo Jong on the coaching chair.

It also means the Indian game will be threadbared by Koreans – not just the coaches, Kim’s mother is an Olympic legend too. Next time, a Plan B will be necessary. For this week, there’s a final to be won to end a title drought.