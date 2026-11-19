Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xian Yi are the latest from the Chinese stables to comfortably ‘chute into a Super 500 tournament and fit right into quarters at Hong Kong Open, with their honed games. The pair of 20-year-old newbies will take on India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who were the only Indians in the Last 16, while China had 4 pairings.

Satwik-Chirag were dragged into a 15-21, 21-17, 28-26 in their Round 1 against Lee-Yang – incidentally the second Lee-Yangs from Taiwan in the last 10 years after their double Olympic champions. And then defeated Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong, 21-19, 21-16 on Thursday, to reach quarterfinals. The duo were 8-13 down in the second, but put in a high intensity shift for next 9 points to go up 17-13 and sauntered to a win.

Satwik-Chirag’s struggles of 2026 – no medals at Asiad and World’s – seem overstated for on the Tour, they have two titles this season on Tour – both Super 750, at China Masters and Singapore, better than any other Indian.

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But the World Tour Final ranking curve offers the clearest story – they went from rank 3 in January to 28 in March to 4 in June to 19 in August to 12 now – prioritizing national duty and skipping Tour events to preserve fitness, playing 16 tournaments, and making 7 quarters now. Sindhu has 10 quarters this year and is most consistent reaching No 5, but Satwik-Chirag shouldering the burden of team events and nicking that Asian Games Team bronze, with very little backup support, has meant they are not in WTF contention.

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Unlike every other badminton powerhouse – Malaysia, Indonesia, China have 4 each, and Korea have 3 – the responsibility for Indian results and going deep in every tournament falls on Satwik-Chirag at every tournament. Arjun-Hari still need time to step up, given Hari’s experience. And no other centre beyond Hyderabad seems to be nurturing elite talent, though participating numbers at National events are at a record-high. Clearly, most other centres lack the knowledge to shepherd men’s doubles, even if Satwik-Chirag have set the pathways.

Earlier this week, their participation on Tuesday in Round 1, was even mistaken for them playing in Qualifying Rounds, even if they are bonafide Top 10s. India’s understanding of doubles, remains poor, so appreciation remains thin, as the Thomas Cup bronze medal showed.

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But what it basically leads to is the pairing coming under intense pressure to deliver at every meet with no back-ups, while expectations remain sky-high.

Singles benefits from the attacking pack, as witnessed on Wednesday. Srikanth took care of ejecting Koki Watanabe providing an assist to Lakshya Sen. Last week too, he had taken out Kodai Naraoka early, paving an easier route for Sen who didn’t have to battle with yet another Top 10. Singles also has Ayush Shetty and Prannoy chips in, with Rounak Chouhan coming up and Priyanshu Rajawat on the mend.

But doubles is severely demanding on Satwik-Chirag and wholly dependent. Both Guwahati and Bangalore as also other upcoming centres in the north and traditional feeders like Kerala will need to restart supply-chains, or Satwik-Chirag have a tough balancing act to follow.

The faces around them are changing on the international Tour – and the duo did well to maintain consistency and still get two Super 750 titles despite the aching shoulder and back, which makes them a class pair. But the absence of backups is hurting them tremendously even as they plod on, solving newer Chinese puzzles – toughest of men’s doubles given their high base quality.