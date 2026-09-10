World No 188 Sanskar Saraswat back on track after scoring upset win at Vietnam

Shuttler Sanskar Saraswat (RAJ) in action during the Yonex-Sunrise 31st Smt. Krishan Khaitan All India (U19) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2024 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Upcoming 6’3″ shuttler Sanskar Saraswat of Jodhpur, scored a stunning upset of senior compatriot Kiran George at the Super 100 Vietnam Open to majestic quarters on Thursday.

The trainee at Guwahati’s NCE who had last made headlines winning the Super 100 in the Assamese capital back in December, while starting from qualifying rounds won the three-setter from being 14-16 down in the decider for a 21-12, 10-21, 21-18 win.

Kiran, 26, is ranked World No 51, while Sanskar, 20 who is ranked No 188 and has struggled to make headway since the Guwahati podium, is still in transition after deciding to focus on singles for the last 7-8 months.

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“He has developed patience in fighting out for points in the last few months,” His father and first coach Raj Saraswat, said. Trained by Malaysian coach Shankar and Korean Park Tae Sang at the Guwahati facility, the intense strength training Sanskar had been put through in the gym, is beginning to yield results, Sr Saraswat said. “Psychologically, dealing with every point and waiting for his chances and not rushing is something he has learnt. He was 13-14 down in the decider. But he showed patience to win from there against a player who is very good,” the father added.