Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Sankar Muthusamy reaches BWF World Junior Championships semifinal Santander

Rising Indian shuttler on Friday assured himself of a medal as he reached the men's U-19 singles semifinals after defeating Hu Zhe An of China.

Sankar Muthusamy reaches the BWF World Junior Championships semifinal, Santander on Friday. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Rising Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy on Friday assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Championships as he reached the men’s U-19 singles semifinals after defeating Hu Zhe An of China here.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, Muthusamy won 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 31 minutes.
He became only the ninth Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Championships, the last being Lakshya Sen in 2018 a bronze.
Muthusamy faces Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand in the semifinal.

On Thursday, Muthusamy had beaten Nachakorn Pusri, also of Thailand, 21-10 21-12 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals while fifth seeded Unnati Hooda had lost to Hina Akechi of Japan 17-21 21-12 18-21 in the women’s singles.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:55:42 pm
