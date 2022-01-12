‘God bless him’: Sania Nehwal on actor Siddharth’s apology

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said that she is happy that actor Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavoury remarks on her after she raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach recently.

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

“He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven’t spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised,” Saina told reporters after her first-round match in the India Open in New Delhi.

“See, it is about women, he shouldn’t target a woman like that but it’s okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him,” she added.

After Saina posted her tweet on PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab, actor Siddharth had tweeted, “Subtle cock champion of the world. Thank God we have protectors of India.”

Saina Nehwal’s husband and fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, too, had lamented the actor for using derogatory words.

“This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way. #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth,” tweeted Kashyap.

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Following strong criticism on social media for his comment, Siddharth said that “nothing disrespectful was intended”.

On Wednesday, Siddharth outrightly apologised.

“Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that.

“As for the joke… If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land,” he said.

“I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth,” he added.

The ace shuttler is in the second round of the India Open after her opponent, Tereza Svabikova, retired hurt midway through the contest on Wednesday. Saina was leading 1-0 in the second game and had pocketed the first 22-20 before Svabikova retired hurt.

In the second round, Saina meets the winner of the contest between Malvika Bansod and Samiya Imad Farooqui.