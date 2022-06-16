scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Sameer, Ashwini-Sikki lose in Indonesia Open

India start the day on a bad note in Indonesia Open as Sameer Verma and the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out the tournament.

By: PTI |
Updated: June 16, 2022 3:21:21 pm
Sameer Verma returning a shot. (File)

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma ended his campaign at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a straight-game loss to world number five Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round on Thursday. The 27-year-old, a former world no. 11, went down 10-21 13-21 to sixth seeded Lee in a 43-minute men’s singles match.

This was Sameer’s fifth loss to Lee in seven meetings.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 16-21 13-21 to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women’s doubles competition.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

HS Prannoy will face Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus later in the day, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will take on China’s Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 16: Latest News