Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap’s wedding invitation card goes viral on the internet

Ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot on December. As per reports, the duo, who have achieved podium finish at the Commonwealth Games, will tie the knot on December 16 in Hyderabad. Nehwal secured a gold medal earlier this year, while Kashyap finished top in Men’s singles event the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Two versions of their wedding cards emerged on Instagram on November 27. Both the posts were shared by the fanpage community of Saina Nehwal.

One of the invites mentioned that a reception party will begin at 7.00 pm at the Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad. The other was an invitation from Saina’s parents, and according to it the event begins at 6:30 pm.

The shuttlers first met while they were training under Pullela Gopichand in 2005.

Saina had in October stated that with the Premier Badminton League starting from December 20 her schedule is quite hectic and December 16 is the only date when she can tie the knot. “I will get busy with the Premier Badminton League from December 20 and then qualifiers for the Tokyo Games will begin. So this was the only date that we had to get married,” Saina was quoted by Times of India.

Speaking further on her relationship, Saina stated, “We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches.”