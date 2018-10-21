Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Badminton Live Score, Denmark Open final Live: Saina pushes the match into deciding game

Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Badminton Live Score, Denmark Open Final Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal is set to face Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the Denmark Open on Sunday. The Indian shuttler had to go past tough competition to reach the summit clash. She defeated Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara to reach the semis. In the semifinal match, she faced a relatively easier opponent in Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, whom she defeated in straight games. In the final, Nehwal will face the same opponent who defeated her in the Asian Games semifinal earlier this year. Catch Live score and updates of Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Denmark Open Final Live.
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Badminton Live Score, Denmark Open Final Live Streaming: Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal stormed into the women’s singles final of Denmark Open with an easy win over Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia but Kidambi Srikanth suffered a straight game defeat in the men’s singles semifinals to bow out of the tournament in Odense on Saturday. Olympic bronze medallist Saina beat Tunjung 21-11 21-12 in a one-sided semifinal match that lasted just 30 minutes. Saina will face world number one and nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the summit clash on Sunday. Tai Tzu has an overwhelming 12-5 career head-to-head record against Saina. Saina last defeated Tai Tzu in 2013 and since then the Chinese Taipei shuttler has been victorious in the last 10 matches between the two.
What a save for Tai Tzu! Her backhand smashes are perfect, impressive. Saina has come to the second game with renewed energy, not allowing Tai Tzu any chance of a comeback
Saina has switched on her beast mode! What a great performance by the Indian shuttler here! She screams at every point she earns! Brilliant comeback from Saina as she extends the lead to eight points.
Tai Tzu attempts a comeback but Saina maintains her six-point lead over the Taiwanese. The Indian shuttler's strategy to push Tai Tzu back to the base line has worked every time.
Brilliant comeback from Saina as she goes into the break of the second game with a six-point lead.
A positive start to the second game for Saina! It again goes in her favour as Tai Tzu could have taken that one but again misjudges to grant Saina a five-point lead.
Saina with a three point lead as Tai Tzu misjudges a shot. The Taiwanese thought it was going out. An error in judgement gifts a point to Saina.
Saina draws the first blood in the second game. She takes a two point lead as the match sees its longest rally so far of 41 shots.
Saina Nehwal loses the first game 21-13 to Tai Tzu in 15 minutes. The Indian had shades of a comeback but couldn't quite do so. Comeback for Saina in the second game?
Tai Tzu is not going to make this easy for Saina. Some good rallies, back-hand shots leaves Saina unable to reach in time.
Saina takes three straight points after the mid-game interval. She is getting into the groove. Some quality badminton in action right now!
Lovely start by Saina after the break of the first game. A sharp shot by the World No. 10 Saina takes Tai Tzu by surprise. Every point is crucial for Saina now as she tries to bridge the gap.
Saina goes into the mid-game break trailing Tai Tzu by six points.
World No. 1 for a reason! Range of shots by Tai Tzu sends Saina all over the court. Saina has a few good moments but needs to catch up.
After drawing the first blood, Tai Tzu goes on to take a good four-point lead at the start of the match. Good rallies early on in the game with one of them going for 38-shot.
The women's singles final is underway. Tai Tzu takes the first two points in the first game of the final. Not a great beginning for the Indian here with unforced errors.
Saina Nehwal takes the court against Tai Tzu in hope of breaking her 10-match losing streak against the Taiwanese and claiming the title. Saina in orange and Tai Tzu in black.
Saina is on a ten-match losing spree against Tai Tzu. Can the Indian snap her 10-match losing streak against the Taiwanese today?
Tai Tzu has an overwhelming 12-5 career head-to-head record against Saina. Saina last defeated Tai Tzu in 2013 and since then the Chinese Taipei shuttler has been victorious in the last 10 matches between the two. This year, world number 10 Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu, the last being the semifinal clash in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.
Saina Nehwal needs early momentum to end 10-match losing streak against nemesis Tai Tzu-Ying as the two face each other in the Denmark Open Final. Read more
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Denmark Open final as the star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is all set to face old rival Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles. It has been a hard journey for Saina to the final but in the semifinals she looked dangerous and unstoppable! Today, however, is going to need much more than that for the Indian to claim the gold as she faces World No. 1 from Chinese Taipei in the final.