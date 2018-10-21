Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Badminton Live Score, Denmark Open final Live: Saina pushes the match into deciding game

Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Badminton Score, Denmark Open Final: Saina Nehwal to face Tai Tzu Ying. (Source: Reuters) Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Badminton Score, Denmark Open Final: Saina Nehwal to face Tai Tzu Ying. (Source: Reuters)

Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Badminton Live Score, Denmark Open Final Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal is set to face Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the Denmark Open on Sunday. The Indian shuttler had to go past tough competition to reach the summit clash. She defeated Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara to reach the semis. In the semifinal match, she faced a relatively easier opponent in Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, whom she defeated in straight games. In the final, Nehwal will face the same opponent who defeated her in the Asian Games semifinal earlier this year. Catch Live score and updates of Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Denmark Open Final Live.