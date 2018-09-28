Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Badminton Live Score Korea Open Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal leads in first game

Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Badminton Score, Korea Open Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal, who has returned to competition in the Korea Open after dropping out of Japan Open and China Open earlier this month, has made her way into the Quarterfnal of the tournament after registering two easy consecutive victories. She defeated Kim Hyo Min 21-12, 21-11 in lop-sided opening round contest before seeing off Korea’s Kim Ga Eun 21-18, 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match. But on her way to the semis, the Indian shuttler faces a stiff contest against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. Catch Live score and updates as Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open quarterfinal match.
Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Badminton Live Score Korea Open Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal eyes semis berth
Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Badminton Live Score Korea Open Live Streaming: India ace Saina Nehwal progressed to the quarterfinals of the USD 600,000 Korea Open after seeing off Korea’s Kim Ga Eun at the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament here Thursday. Former world number one, who had won a bronze at the Asian Games and gold at Commonwealth Games this year, defeated Kim Ga Eun 21-18 21-18 in a 37-minute women’s singles pre-quarterfinal. Fifth seed Saina will cross swords with 2017 world champion and third seed Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.
Nozomi Okuhara seems to be struggling with her smashes as she continues to send the shuttle outside the boundary lines. The unforced errors has have helped Saina Nehwal in attaining a solid lead of 17-12.
Saina Nehwal leads 11-9 at the break in the first game against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open quarterfinal match
DROP FROM OKUHARA! Excellent drop shot from Okuhara as she tests Nehwal with mind games. Kept pushing her backwards with quick shots and then as soon as she sees her opportunity, dropped it near to the netting. Scores level 8-8
DROP! An exception of a drop shot from Nehwal as she leaves no chance for Okuhara to come near to the net and give a reply to her. Nehwal attains lead for the first time in the match. NEHWAL 7-6 OKUHARA
PERFECTION! A perfect cross reply from Nozomi Okuhara. A straight serve followed by a straighter reply from Nehwal. Okuhara sees lack of feet movement from Nehwal and immediately replies back with a slice towads the left. No chance for Nehwal to reach there. Nehwal trails 5-6
SMASH! Across the body smash from Saina Nehwal as she looks to close the gap. Leaves no room for Okuhara to take her shot and she brings the score 2-3. Still trailing though.
The Korea Open match is underway between Saina Nehwal and Nozomi Okuhra. The Japanese shutter taking advantage of three early unforced errors from Nehwal as she takes a 3-1 lead early on in the first game.
Saina Nehwal and Nozomi Okuhara last faced each other during the Asian Games 2018 Team Event match in which the Japanese shuttler emerged victorious.
Saina Nehwal has taken the court against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the Korea Open Quarterfinal. The Indian shuttler has not dropped a single game in the tournament so far and she hopes to continue a smooth sailing into the semis. The winner will face the top seed Akane Yamaguchi.
Saina Nehwal and Nozomi Okuhara have faced each other on 9 occasions before and so far, it is the Indian shuttler who leads in head-to-head. Nehwal has won the encounter 6 times while Okuhara has won it only 3 times.
The Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has had a fantastic start to the Korean Open. Nehwal has not lost a single game yet on her way to the quarterfinal. But things could change fairly quickly as she takes on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the quarterfinal. With one eye in the semis, can Nehwal go past her Japanese opponent?