Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Badminton Live Score Korea Open Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal leads in first game

Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Badminton Score, Korea Open Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal, who has returned to competition in the Korea Open after dropping out of Japan Open and China Open earlier this month, has made her way into the Quarterfnal of the tournament after registering two easy consecutive victories. She defeated Kim Hyo Min 21-12, 21-11 in lop-sided opening round contest before seeing off Korea’s Kim Ga Eun 21-18, 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match. But on her way to the semis, the Indian shuttler faces a stiff contest against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. Catch Live score and updates as Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open quarterfinal match.