Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Saina eyeing 2nd final spot in two yearshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/saina-nehwal-vs-carolina-marin-malaysia-masters-2019-semi-final-live-score-streaming-5545823/
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Saina eyeing 2nd final spot in two years
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Catch live score and updates of the Malaysia Masters semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin here
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Saina Nehwal had to tame Japanese former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in her quarter-final tie to reach the final four in Malaysia. fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese with a 21-18 23-21 win in a 48-minute match at the Axiata Arena.
She faces Spanish Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semis. Saina has defeated Marin five times and has lost to the Spaniard as many times in the last 10 meetings. Catch live score and updates of the Malaysia Masters semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin here
Live Blog
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming:
Hello and welcome!
Saina Nehwal is back in the international circuit and has already entered her first semi-final. She had to put up quite a fight to get past Nozomi Okuhara and the satisfaction she gained from it was evident in the fact that she actually took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. She now faces a rejuvenated Carolina Marin who seems to have gotten over her post-Olympic gold struggles. It promises to be an interesting contest.
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Saina Nehwal scripted a hard-fought straight-game win over former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to enter the women's singles semifinals but a fighting Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the USD 350,000 Malaysia Masters here Friday.
Seventh seeded Saina, who had a 8-4 head-to-head record against Okuhara before Friday, fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese with a 21-18 23-21 win in a 48-minute quarterfinals at the Axiata Arena.
Hello and welcome!
Saina Nehwal is back in the international circuit and has already entered her first semi-final. She had to put up quite a fight to get past Nozomi Okuhara and the satisfaction she gained from it was evident in the fact that she actually took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. She now faces a rejuvenated Carolina Marin who seems to have gotten over her post-Olympic gold struggles. It promises to be an interesting contest.