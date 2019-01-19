Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Saina eyeing 2nd final spot in two years

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live score, Malaysia Masters 2019 semi-final Live streaming: Saina Nehwal had to tame Japanese former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in her quarter-final tie to reach the final four in Malaysia. fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese with a 21-18 23-21 win in a 48-minute match at the Axiata Arena.

She faces Spanish Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semis. Saina has defeated Marin five times and has lost to the Spaniard as many times in the last 10 meetings. Catch live score and updates of the Malaysia Masters semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin here