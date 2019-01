Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Indonesia Masters Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indonesia Masters final clash Live?

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live Streaming Indonesia Masters final: The Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal won a hard fought battle against China’s He Bingjiao to book a final challenge against Spain’s Carolina Marin at the Indonesia Masters. The 28-year-old defeated Bingjiao 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 to reach the summit clash. Now, she will be eager to win herself the first gold medal of 2019. Marin had reached the final after defeating India’s PV Sindhu in the quarters and China’s Chen Yufei in the semifinal.

When is Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final clash?

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters Final match will take place on January 27, 2018.

Where will Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final take place?

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final title clash will be played in Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time will Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final begins on the broadcasting channel?

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final title clash is expected to begin around 1:50 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final clash?

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final title clash will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final clash?

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters final title clash live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.