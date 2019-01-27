Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final, Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Score Streaming: Saina Nehwal takes on Carolina Marin

Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal has had a fantastic year so far. After making it to the semifinals at Malaysian Masters, the shuttler has now booked a spot to the final at the Indonesia Masters. The shuttler, though, now has to face the same opponent who ended her run in Malaysia – Carolina Marin.

Marin has been in ruthless form this season and would be looking to win her 2nd title in 2019. Nehwal, too would be eager to become the first Indian shuttler to win a title this season. Catch Live score and updates of Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin final.