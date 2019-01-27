Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final, Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Score Streaming: Saina Nehwal takes on Carolina Marinhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/saina-nehwal-vs-carolina-marin-final-live-score-indonesia-masters-2019-live-streaming-5556830/
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final, Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Score Streaming: Saina Nehwal takes on Carolina Marin
Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Score Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates as Saina Nehwal takes on Carolina Marin.
Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal has had a fantastic year so far. After making it to the semifinals at Malaysian Masters, the shuttler has now booked a spot to the final at the Indonesia Masters. The shuttler, though, now has to face the same opponent who ended her run in Malaysia – Carolina Marin.
Marin has been in ruthless form this season and would be looking to win her 2nd title in 2019. Nehwal, too would be eager to become the first Indian shuttler to win a title this season. Catch Live score and updates of Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin final.
Live Blog
Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final Live Streaming:
Indonesia Masters FINAL LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indonesia Masters' final between Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Spain's Carolina Marin. Malaysian Masters semifinalist Nehwal will be hoping to become the first Indian shuttler to return with a title this season. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the badminton final match.
Indonesia Masters 2019 Final Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Final Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal gave India a beautiful gift on the country’s 70th Republic Day as she defeated China’s He Bingjiao to enter the finals of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Saturday. The former world number one made a wonderful comeback after going down in the first game, winning the match 18-21, 21-12, 21-18. Saina will now face either Spain’s three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China’s Chen Yufei, seeded third, in the women’s singles summit clash of the World Tour Super 500 event.
Indonesia Masters FINAL LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indonesia Masters' final between Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Spain's Carolina Marin. Malaysian Masters semifinalist Nehwal will be hoping to become the first Indian shuttler to return with a title this season. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the badminton final match.